A Woman Is Tired Of Her Father’s Girlfriend’s Behavior, So She Didn’t Invite Her To A Birthday Dinner For Him

It’s hard to be a good sport and try to stay positive when you don’t like someone’s partner.

And it’s even more difficult when it’s one of your parents who has a partner that you don’t particularly care for.

Yikes!

In today’s story, a man explained why she’s tired of dealing with her father’s girlfriend and she didn’t invite her to a family outing.

Read on and see what you think about this situation.

AITA for refusing to let my dad’s girlfriend come to the birthday outing we planned for just us kids and him? “I 24F have three siblings, 28M, 26F and 22F. My parents divorced when I was 13 and we mostly lived with Mom. Dad worked a lot and has supported us financially through university, which we’re grateful for, but growing up he was flaky and cancelled plans often. Mom was the parent who was always there. Me, my mom and my siblings are extremely close. A few years ago Dad started dating “Emily”. My sister and I already knew her a little and found her pushy and bad with boundaries.

Hmmm…

We tried to be positive, but it became almost impossible to see Dad without her. I can randomly ask him to lunch and she will change her plans to come too, while she regularly sees her own daughters alone. What really changed my opinion of her happened when I was babysitting my nephew, 1M. I called Dad and asked if we could visit. Emily was upstairs in a video meeting, so I quietly said hello and left her alone.

She sounds delightful!

When she came downstairs later she was visibly mad, barely spoke to Dad and ignored me and my nephew when I said hi. It was also the first time I had seen her since a big career/life milestone, so I did expect at least a hello or congrats. Instead she changed for the gym and left, slamming the door. The next morning she sent me a long message saying she was upset because Dad invited us to stay for dinner when she and her daughters couldn’t be there. They didn’t even have dinner plans; she was going to a workout class. She also wrote things like “and your dad knew that!” as if I was involved. I replied that this was between her and Dad.

Yikes…

Dad later told me he had called her out on it. I told him that I felt like we never saw him alone anymore. He agreed and told me Emily is jealous of us kids (!!!!), but nothing changed. So for Dad’s birthday my siblings and I booked a five-course dinner and concert tickets for Dad and us kids. None of our partners were invited either. When he opened the card, Emily immediately said they already had plans that day. A dinner with friends they see all the time. I suggested that maybe they could move it and she got very snappy.

Hell no!

About a week later Dad asked if Emily could come because she was upset about being excluded. I said no, the point was one evening with just him and us, but suggested we all do something together soon after. Dad admitted she would get angry and create drama. He asked again closer to the date and I still said no. We went last weekend and honestly it was the best quality time we’ve had with Dad in years. We spent the evening talking about our childhood and old memories, which he rarely does when Emily is around. Some of my friends have said they understand why we wanted one night alone with Dad, but that deliberately excluding Emily and still saying no after Dad asked twice was maybe a bit harsh. I can see why she would feel left out, so now I’m wondering if we handled it badly. AITA?”

Now let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

And this individual spoke up.

This is only gonna get worse before it gets better, don’t you think?

It sure seems that way!

Good grief!

It looks like this family has a lot more fights on the horizon!