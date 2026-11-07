A Woman Is Tired Of Never Being Able To See Her Father Without His Girlfriend And She Wants To Tell Him He’s Not Allowed To See Her If He’s Not Alone

Jeez, talk about a third wheel…

And one you don’t like on top of it!

I’d go ahead and call that a recipe for disaster, how about you?

Well, it sure is in this situation!

Check out what this woman had to say about how she’s not too crazy about her father’s partner.

It ain’t pretty, folks!

WIBTA if I refuse to allow my dad to see my son until he visits without his fiancée? “My father has always been a serial dater/cheater. He cheated on my mom for years and then once they separated he had a new girlfriend moving in every couple of months. This gave me horrible abandonment issues that are still extremely prevalent in my relationships with others.

This guy is something else…

He always put his girlfriends above me and my siblings. Any time we had a problem he would say things like “I guess I’ll just leave her and be single forever” and other manipulative stuff like that. I moved away a couple years ago and since then he’s gotten a fiancée. They’ve been together probably about 2 years or so and she seems fine but I’ve only met her once in person and talked to her on call maybe 2 or 3 times. When I had my son, I told my father that I only wanted him and my two siblings to come. I had horrible PPA and was terrified of him getting sick. The day comes and I confirmed with him that it would only be him and my two siblings.

Oh, come on!

Right before they left my sister let me know that he was bringing his girlfriend (now fiancée) AND her young kid. I asked him again and he said “ohh well, we’re using her car, sooooo”. He then lied to her and said I knew she was coming when I didn’t so she wouldn’t be mad at him. I made her stay in the car because i wasn’t backing down. Fast forward to my son’s first birthday.

Here we go again…

I put out a list of the people who were coming and told my dad many MANY times. then two days before he calls me and was saying how his girlfriend was upset about what happened last time and wants to see us. I explained that that wasn’t my fault and he didn’t listen. He said he understood but then the day before he calls saying he can’t make it because of money. Not only did this stop him from coming, but also my siblings who I could have made other arrangements for. For weeks after that I watched him go out to eat and make three separate trips to the beach without mentioning seeing us. Now every time he mentions coming he always includes his fiancée.

She has to put a stop to this!

WIBTA for telling him I’m not letting him visit until he comes with just him and my siblings? I’m so tired of it always being about dad and his girlfriend. Never just dad. My entire life, it’s always been about him and his girlfriend at whatever time. I have nothing against this woman, I’m just so tired of it always being dad and a girlfriend. He can’t tell his partner “hey, my daughter has PPA and is nervous so she only wants us coming”. Is it really that hard to put your kid first once and not your partner’s feelings? Am I selfish for wanting it to just be him?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This person nailed it.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Her dad sounds like a pain in the neck…

And he sounds pretty selfish, too!

Yikes!

She needs to put her foot down and tell her dad how it’s gonna be from now on!