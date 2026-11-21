Tech Support Investigates A Client’s “Haunted” Keyboard, Only To Discover That Piles Of Paperwork And Files Covering It Are Physically Holding The Keys Down

Some computer mysteries sound supernatural until one tiny detail finally appears.

This caller reported that her keyboard was typing completely by itself.

Basic troubleshooting found nothing unusual.

Then she casually mentioned what was sitting on top of it.

Check out the mystery of the ghost typer.

The Ghost Typer I work for an association that provides industry-relevant software to a few thousand clients. If they have any issues with software or even just general IT problems, they call me, and I assist. This lady calls, I pick up, and ask how I can help them. She was very nice and calm, but just kept saying, “My computer is broken.” Despite the in-depth analysis of the situation that I received, I could not determine the root cause just yet. After asking a few questions, I found out her keyboard was typing without her touching, like someone was holding the keys down.

He got a little creative, and they figured it out.

This is already about 5 minutes into the call, so I get to asking a few troubleshooting questions. I start with the basics, then had to get more creative with ruling out other possibilities, like if she ever connected a second keyboard by Bluetooth. “Nope.” Have you spilled anything on the keyboard? Press the letter it’s typing and see if the key is sticky or has strange feedback. “Ok, one second, I have to take all this paperwork and files off my desk first. It’s completely burying my keyboard right now.”

Wow! Now that was a funny ending!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about this story.

This person’s doctor did something similar.

Here’s someone who had multiple receivers hooked up.

This woman was doing it to herself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

A baby can figure out the most random things.

A caller reported phantom typing, so tech support worked through several possible keyboard problems.

The mystery ended when she revealed that paperwork and files were completely burying the keyboard.