A Woman’s Ex And His New Girlfriend Are Kicking Her Out Of Their Apartment And She’s Getting Some Petty Revenge On Them Before She Moves Out

Jeez, talk about a love triangle…

And this one sounds like a real doozy!

All I can say is that this entire situation sounds AWKWARD.

A woman explained why she’s hell bent on getting revenge on her ex and his new girlfriend before she has to vacate the apartment they all share.

Read on and see what you think!

Revenge on ex and his controlling girlfriend. “My ex and I agreed to an open relationship last year, and he began dating a girl 10 years younger than him, who DC. The ex we’ll call AT. So, my life has been a horror show for the past year, between job loss, loss of my childhood (and current, at the time) home, mental and physical health issues, etc. And my ex suddenly didn’t care and DC required all his time and attention.

Well, this sounds miserable.

So he broke up with me…while we were all sharing an apartment. Since the break-up, they have both shown me little to no respect. Meanwhile, when my mom stayed over at our old place and accidentally ate some of DC’s cereal, which was *heinously disrespectful*. DC is also a big fat liar, claiming my retired mother nearly hit her car in the parking lot. My mom said no, DC almost hit ME as she was speeding. Which tracks because AT has her location and is constantly giving her a hard time about speeding.

Who can live like this…?

DC moves my things in the guest bathroom every time she has some kid in her life over that needs a bath. And she NEVER puts them back. If I did something similar, she’d chew me out. She also never warns me or asks me when she brings these noisy little kids over. I got four hours of sleep yesterday in between ER visits because of her bratty little cousin’s screeching. Oh! And she can’t stand animals.

This guy sounds like an idiot…let’s be honest.

And he’s gone from a staunch animal lover, to leaving their dog home alone for TWELVE HOURS and telling me he’d be fine! Of course I took him outside and made sure he had food and water. Poor guy was whining to go out at hour 8. And they both keep losing friends because no one can stand either of them anymore except their own toxic family members. Now, the kicker…they’re forcing me out of the apartment. I was about to be homeless, and neither of them care. So, goodbye to their stupid rules. No food in the bedrooms? Nah. I just had pasta and now I’m eating Frooties. No vaping in the building? Puff puff, buddy. Ooo, that liter of soda in the fridge sure looks refreshing! Chugging that straight from the bottle. Cans of pop that aren’t mine disappearing, not that they’ve noticed.

She’s gonna make out like a bandit!

I’ll also be stealing a couple towels. I literally had two towels in a clean laundry basket from the last move and that was months ago, and they never realized they were gone. I’ve also been spoiling their dog with treats every time he begs for them. Don’t worry, not enough to be bad calorie-wise. Just enough to teach him some behavior they’ll have to contend with.

Okay, this is disgusting.

This part is gross, but I couldn’t resist…been having allergies, and lots of snot drying in my nose which I have to get out. I usually use TP or paper towels, but lately? I just go digging, and then I flick that nose gold wherever I feel like in the common area of the apartment. I then, of course, wash my hands thoroughly lmao. And lastly, the toilet in the guest bathroom is absolute garbage. It clogs DAILY. So I’m gonna leave it clogged for them. Might just be with TP, but hey! They’ll still have to deal with unclogging it! Once I’m moved out, screw ’em both. They honestly are terrible people who deserve each other. Everything was always my fault. Well, let’s see how well things go when they only have each other to blame for things. I’ll also be giving an anonymous tip to the local ASPCA, because they have no business owning pets if they’ll leave them to suffer for half a day. And final bit of petty revenge…they’re gonna start getting SO MUCH JUNK MAIL.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person has a disgusting idea.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who says departure time is one thing, but then expects everyone ready to go 20 minutes earlier.

And another reader chimed in.

These readers have some interesting ideas, huh?

And some gross ones!

Wow!

Well, she’s definitely gonna leave with a bang!