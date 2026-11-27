A Woman’s Mom Constantly Criticizes Her, So She Messes With Things In Her House To Make Her Think She’s Losing Her Mind

Ahhhhh, here we go again….

It’s another story about mother and daughter butting heads.

And you might think that you’ve seen this before…but this story has a twist!

Check out what this woman had to say about how petty revenge is playing a significant role in her relationship with her mom these days.

Let’s take a look!

Every time I go to my mother’s house, I do tiny things like turning the toilet paper around to make her think she’s going crazy. “My mother has never approved of me or anything I’ve done.

Wow…

If she speaks to me at all when I’m at her house it’s simply to tell me I’m wrong or that I don’t know what I’m talking about. She had convinced me at one point that I was losing my mind because I remembered everything differently than her. After stupidly moving back to my hometown and dealing with severe mental health issues as a result, I decided to just be petty and deal with her by returning the favor. It’s nothing serious at all. Flipping the toilet paper roll every time I’m there. Moving things slightly.

She’s having some fun with this…

Switching two photo frames back and forth. Pretending I don’t know what she’s talking about if she notices any of the little things. I find a small bit of relief in knowing she might be sitting on the toilet staring at the toilet paper scratching her head thinking “Who the hell keeps changing this around?””

Now it’s time to see how readers reacted.

This person knows all about it…

Another reader spoke up.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning.

And another individual spoke up.

Well, this was certainly interesting!

And these two might want to think about a couple of joint therapy sessions.

Just a thought…

Maybe it’s a good idea that she doesn’t see her mom for a while…