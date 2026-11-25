She Ate Every Marshmallow Out Of The Lucky Charms, And Her Roommate Was Furious To Find Plain Cereal Left

Not everything you buy should be shared with your roommate.

In this story, a woman bought Lucky Charms cereal for herself and even labeled it with her name.

She has an unusual way of eating it, separating the marshmallows from the cereal.

When her roommate tried to get some, she realized the marshmallows were gone and completely lost it.

Yikes! It’s not even hers! Check out the full details below.

AITA for picking out all the marshmallows in my cereal? I live with a roommate, “Jess,” and we’re pretty close. We haven’t had any issues living together, really. We typically take turns getting groceries and splitting the costs. And we write each other a list.

This woman bought Lucky Charms for herself.

It was recently my turn, so I got everything on her list. As I was on my way out, I saw some Lucky Charms. I haven’t had them in forever, so I decided to grab a box. When I got home, I put my name on the box. Typically, if we want something to be just ours, we’ll put our name on it.

She separated the marshmallows from the cereal.

I do this thing where I separate the cereal from the marshmallows, and that’s what I ended up doing. The only thing in the cereal box was the cereal. I put the marshmallows in a separate bag and moved on with my day. This morning, Jess burst into my room. She yelling and calling me a gross jerk for picking out all the marshmallows and leaving the box of cereal.

She and her roommate argued about what she did.

I told her it had my name on it, I got it for myself, and I can do whatever I want with it. She continued on about how she also likes Lucky Charms and just wanted a little taste for nostalgia. But my “weird autism” has to get in the way. This went on for a bit, and now my other friends are sending me memes calling me weird or a jerk. So now, I’m wondering if I am one and if I should buy a new box for her?

Well, OP was right. She bought the cereal with her own money and clearly marked it as hers.

So she had every right to enjoy it however she wanted.

Her roommate overreacted and went way too far by insulting her and bringing her autism into the argument.

If Jess wanted the marshmallows that badly, perhaps she should have bought her own box!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

Short and simple.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one shares their past experience.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, people are all siding with OP.

Everyone has their own way of enjoying cereal.

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