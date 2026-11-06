A Worker Quits After His Site Manager Makes His Job Miserable, And When The Manager Applies At His New Company, He Tells The Owner Why He Shouldn’t Hire Him

It’s hard to get anything done when someone keeps telling you to stop and do something else.

That’s what one worker dealt with when his site manager called him nonstop throughout the day.

At first, he tried explaining that the constant interruptions were keeping him from finishing his work. But when nothing changed, he stopped answering, forcing the manager to climb the scaffolding to speak to him.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t leave because of his visa conditions. So when he finally got his permanent visa, he quit and found a better-paying job where people treated him well.

Then, one day, his new boss asked about an applicant who turned out to be that same manager, and he had plenty to say.

Read on to see what happened next.

Site Manager calling me nonstop all day every day I used to work on a site where this site manager ******* used to call me nonstop, asking me to stop what I was doing and go do something else. He was incapable of time management and seeing what was a priority. At first, I tried to reason with him, but he couldn’t get that I’d never get anything done if he did not stop doing that, so I started to ignore his calls and messages, making him come up on the scaffold and talk to me.

As soon as he could, he quit the job.

I’d say, “Let me finish this, and I will get to that,” but never do it. I was bitter because I was being exploited for being an immigrant, and most of the crappy jobs used to come to me. I couldn’t quit to work elsewhere because of some visa conditions. So a month or so afterward, I got my permanent visa and quit the job, but not before putting in my 2 weeks’ notice and spending the whole time walking around or napping in the toilet. Then I got this new job where I was being paid way better, and people were much nicer.

Then, the guy’s name came up again.

One day, the company owner called me to ask about this ******* guy, as he was looking for a job in the same company that I was working for. I obviously didn’t have to tell any lies. I just simply explained how it was to work with him and his behavior toward me (keep in mind that my boss is also an immigrant). So yeah, ******* did not get the job, thanks to my “review.” **** you, Michael. I hope you’re working in a miserable place, you ***** of ***.

Wow! It’s so funny how the tables can turn like that.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this story.

These are some colorful thoughts.

And what a great lesson that is.

This person felt satisfaction from the story.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who can’t complete her work-from-home duties because her mom’s houseguest won’t stop talking.

Here’s a reader who dealt with someone similar.

It’s a good thing his new boss asked about this guy.

After finally getting away from him, the last thing he needed was to have him show up at his new job.

And there’s no reason to feel bad, either. He tried reasoning with the site manager, but he refused to listen.

Moving forward, if the guy wants people to say nice things about him, he should give them something nice to say.

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