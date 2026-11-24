Woman Turns Down A Friend’s Request For Money Because They Haven’t Seen Each Other In Weeks, Making Their Time Apart The Reason She Won’t Provide The Requested Help
Money requests can strain friendships, even when the need is serious and urgent.
After weeks of limited contact, this woman asked a friend for a small loan.
The request reopened resentment over a missed birthday dinner.
Now she wonders whether the timing made her seem opportunistic.
Read on for the full story.
AITA for asking a friend to borrow some money?
I (F26) have been going through some medical problems for a few years now (rheumatoid arthritis).
But, recently I had a serious flare up and needed some money to help pay for my new medication my physician prescribed me.
Since Oct I’ve been trying to save up as much as I can for the dose of rhituximab which is very expensive in my country.
I have been working overtime since Oct and picking up some extra jobs on weekends to pay for the prescription and I’ve received my paycheck recently.
I’m only 43$ (23 000 kzt) short and I’ve decided to ask my friend to borrow some money.
For context, I never ask friends or family for money, since I was taught it is insensitive and I should never ask them in order not to ruin friendships.
But, my flare up has been pretty bad and my physician recommended I take the medication sooner than later.
I asked my friend A (F29) to borrow 50$ and I can give it back within the first week of January as soon as I receive my paycheck. But, she refused and called me an a*hole since I missed her birthday in November.
I was indeed working extra and couldn’t attend the dinner she had for 10-12 people, which I mentioned in advance.
I also sent her a card and a homemade cake I made as a gift. At the time she seemed okay with it.
But, she said I can’t not see her for 6-7 weeks and show up asking for money.
Now, I feel like an ahole for not keeping in contact. Am I the ahole? How should I approach the situation onwards? Thank you everyone in advance!
Let’s see what Reddit users think of this.
This person has some gentle input.
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While this person thinks there’s no harm in asking.
Another commenter thinks the friend should have helped out.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bridesmaid who was told to wear green, but showed up in black instead.
And this person suggests checking with other friends or family.
This young woman had a real medical need, but contacting a distant friend for money felt transactional.
Her friend could refuse, and rebuilding their relationship should happen without another financial request.
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