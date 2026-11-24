Money requests can strain friendships, even when the need is serious and urgent.

After weeks of limited contact, this woman asked a friend for a small loan.

The request reopened resentment over a missed birthday dinner.

Now she wonders whether the timing made her seem opportunistic.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking a friend to borrow some money?

I (F26) have been going through some medical problems for a few years now (rheumatoid arthritis).

But, recently I had a serious flare up and needed some money to help pay for my new medication my physician prescribed me.

Since Oct I’ve been trying to save up as much as I can for the dose of rhituximab which is very expensive in my country.

I have been working overtime since Oct and picking up some extra jobs on weekends to pay for the prescription and I’ve received my paycheck recently.

I’m only 43$ (23 000 kzt) short and I’ve decided to ask my friend to borrow some money.

For context, I never ask friends or family for money, since I was taught it is insensitive and I should never ask them in order not to ruin friendships.

But, my flare up has been pretty bad and my physician recommended I take the medication sooner than later.

I asked my friend A (F29) to borrow 50$ and I can give it back within the first week of January as soon as I receive my paycheck. But, she refused and called me an a*hole since I missed her birthday in November.

I was indeed working extra and couldn’t attend the dinner she had for 10-12 people, which I mentioned in advance.

I also sent her a card and a homemade cake I made as a gift. At the time she seemed okay with it.

But, she said I can’t not see her for 6-7 weeks and show up asking for money.

Now, I feel like an ahole for not keeping in contact. Am I the ahole? How should I approach the situation onwards? Thank you everyone in advance!