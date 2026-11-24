Homeowner Is Annoyed That Parents Park On The Street In Her Subdivision To Drop Their Kids Off At School, So She Reports Them To The School Principal

Imagine living near an elementary school. You’d have to expect some level of chaos in the morning when parents are dropping off their kids and in the afternoon when parents are picking up their kids.

What would you do if a lot of parents started parking on your street to walk their kids to school via a shortcut in a neighbor’s yard? Would you mind your own business or report the parents to the school?

In this story, one homeowner is in this situation, and she has started reporting the parents. Now, she’s conflicted about who’s the bigger problem, her and her neighbors for reporting the parents or the parents for parking in her neighborhood.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA-non neighborhood kids using the elementary walk through So my subdivision backs up to a public Elementary school. There is a little walk through from the back of the school to the subdivision. It goes through one neighbor’s yard technically. The neighbor has expressed on the neighborhood FB page that she is fine with the actual residents using the walk through and walking through her yard to go to and from school. But she was mad because one day she came home from work early to find like 10 cars parked all along the street blocking her driveway and all in front of her house and other houses to use that walk through.

Here’s some context about their subdivision.

The thing is our subdivision is not that big. Its about 40 houses. I know for a fact at least half those cars do not belong to residents. Some of the elementary parents learned about this walk through and have been using it to avoid doing the car line. Clever on their part-but its not really okay to clog up the streets in our subdivision to do so.

This sounds dangerous!

The home owner and myself and a few other residents have called and complained to the Principal at the elementary school about the issue and he said he would try to make sure only residents use that walkthrough. Well at first it did not get better but it seems to have been settling down. The parents that were abusing this were not even being safe. They were running the stop sign and going over the speed limit and the actual kids trying to walk to their houses were almost getting run over. I was walking my dog and they would fly by me too.

Here’s some context about one particular parent…

I specifically ratted one mother out to the Principal by name. I know her because she was snotty to me when my kid was in school with her kid. Her MIL lives in the subdivision so she tries to use the walk through but doesn’t even stop at the MIL’s house and just drives right by. Now I see her parking at her MIL’s house and making the kid walk down there. I am fine with that because at least she is using the house and not just trying to use the walk through. AITA for telling on the parents that use the walkthrough and don’t actually live in the subdivision? Are we the jerks for having a problem with how these parents are using it?

If it’s a public walking path, I don’t think they can police who uses it. If it’s a public road, I don’t think they can prevent people from parking on it. Yes, I get how this is annoying, but they’re not doing anything illegal.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s a vote for a fence.

Another person makes three points.

Here’s an interesting idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

Everyone agrees that this is a problem.

While the extra traffic is definitely a problem, doing something about it is tricky. A fence might work. Permit parking only might work. Simply reporting the parents probably won’t work too well assuming they’re parking on a public street.

Living near an elementary school has its downside.

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