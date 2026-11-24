She’s Sick and Tired of Her Co-Workers Constantly Criticizing the Food She Eats

I just don’t understand it…

I’m talking about people who are overly concerned with what OTHER PEOPLE eat.

It’s weird, right?

I sure think so!

But here we are, folks…

In today’s story, a woman explained why she got upset at a co-worker who wouldn’t stop giving her a hard time about the kind of food she eats.

Check out what she had to say!

AITA for blowing up at my co-worker about food? “I (26F) mildly blew up at my coworker (20F) for talking about how unhealthy I eat. For context, when I was 15 I had pneumonia coupled with an eating disorder. (My mom was an almond mom but like not crazy). Because I was losing weight so fast since I was vomiting everything, I got sicker and sicker.

This sounds awful.

I went from a healthy 50 kilos at 5’5 to 35 kilos within months. I had to give up sports and I was in and out of the hospital. I couldn’t eat anything since I vomited it all out and at one point, the doctors had me on oxygen due to difficulty in breathing. I genuinely thought I was going to die. I missed most of 9th and 10th grade and spent it at hospitals instead of school and it took almost 3 years for me to get better and bounce back to a healthy weight. Even then, I still have bronchiectasis which has slightly affected my quality in life. After which, I made a promise to myself that I would never restrict myself from food because I have this fear that I would go back to that state of mind. I am still mindful of what I eat but I don’t immediately say no if I want to eat something like fast food or carbs. Due to my past, I have this outlook on life where as long as I am happy, nothing matters. Which brings me to what happened.

Well, good for her…

My coworker recently started going to the gym and is counting her calories. She wanted to do it for health reasons and to get fit, which is great and I was genuinely happy for her. She had dinner at my place the day before and she was talking with another coworker about how much food was in my house, like biscuits, lollies, frozen food, bread, chocolates. I clarified that I live with family and most of the snacks aren’t mine. I live with my sister and her kids and most of the frozen food was meal prep. Anyway, I was cooking fries at work to share with everyone and this coworker was saying stuff about how unhealthy it is and how she can’t imagine how much calories is in the fries.

Give it a rest…

She kept criticising me about how unhealthy my diet was in general and that I should join her at the gym. I do in fact go to the gym or swim on occasion but due to a work injury that is still being treated, I put a pause on it. She kept urging me to come or maybe follow her diet despite me telling her no. I was pretty happy with my eating habits already and the only indulgence I had was chocolate, nuts, and chips.

Her co-worker sounds pretty obnoxious…

Because of her badgering, I ended up telling her about my past which made me feel very uncomfortable. Even then, she tried to invalidate my experience by saying this was just something girls in high school do to imitate other girls. I just got so tired of talking to her that I told her to stop judging because its my life and walked away. She tried to invite herself to my house for dinner but I made up a random excuse because I genuinely didn’t want to talk to her anymore. What’s worse is after all that, she freakin ate my fries. AITA?”

Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who let’s their boss make the wrong call about inventory and crash and burn because of it.

And this person shared their thoughts.

What a waste of energy!

Some people, I tell ya…

How annoying!

Her co-worker needs to mind her own business!