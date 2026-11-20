Imagine living in a city and being used to ignoring strangers and being on your guard.

What would you do if you moved to the suburbs and a stranger who lived down the street (which you might also call a neighbor you haven’t met yet) tried to get your attention and talk to you while you were going for a walk? Would you have a conversation with them, or would you ignore them?

In this story, one woman was in this situation, and when a man she didn’t know started talking to her, she reacted in a defensive way that he found extra suspicious.

Her mom thinks she really messed up, but she thinks she did the right thing. Who’s right? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for ignoring someone trying to get my attention in my mom’s suburban neighborhood? And instead faking a call to say I was sharing my location? I used to live in a city where if a stranger was following you around trying to talk, it was pretty certain they were either trying to run a scam, beg money off you, harass you, or some combination. So my habit is to not engage at all, not even make eye contact. Literally just walk on. And even if they do try and start some trouble, don’t engage directly, just grab your phone and start calling a friend.

But things are different in the suburbs.

So I moved back with my family for a few months to take care of my mom who had surgery. And she lives in a suburban area. I was gonna go to the library and decided to walk because it was only 20 minutes. In this neighborhood not many I people walk, So I guess people find that weird? I was walking down a street and someone was calling “Miss? Hello Miss? Excuse me maam” and I kept walking. He was standing on a frontyard and I was walking in the street, but when I walked by the whole yard he started following me too

She had a fake conversation.

I took out my phone and called my best friend. I only got her voicemail but I talked like she picked up saying… “Hiii, I’m on the corner of (street and street), I just shared my live location with you. Someone’s following me. Denny and Frank are with you, yeah? Ok good and they have the truck there? Ok good. Yeah, a white man, I think he lives at 200 (Street) Street. Short brown hair, about 6 foot tall, 180 pounds. Yeah I’ll stay on the phone with you till y’all get to me. Yeah I’ve got that on me, always do. The guy stopped following me.

Her mom had something to show her.

When I got home my mom showed me a Facebook post from her neighborhood group. It was a picture of me from a distance taken by a doorbell camera. And the post said there was a “suspicious” person that the guy, a resident, tried to “greet” and who totally ignored him then got on the phone describing where he lives, what he looks like, and was talking about having a bunch of guys in a truck come by. I laughed and told my mom my side of the story thinking she’d think it’s funny, but she didn’t. She said around here you can’t just ignore your neighbors like that, people get to know and trust each other and he was trying to see if you were from around here and just look out for the neighborhood. Apparently she’s a friend of his. I was like “mom do you really want to be teaching your daughter to be talking with strangers who follow her down the street? Like okay this was a misunderstanding but most of the time it’s bad news and I ain’t doing that.

They disagree about the situation.

She said I acted really hostile and inappropriate and that I was gonna be making her look bad with her neighbors. I said that her neighbor who thinks it’s chill to follow a girl who isn’t trying to talk is the one looking real bad She said it wasn’t like that here. And I said that it’s like that everywhere, people are people, and I’m not talking to someone acting like that. She’s upset with me and I with her..

I can see both sides of this, but she was walking down the street minding her own business. It seems weird to me that a homeowner would start following her and then post a picture of her on Facebook.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the neighbor sounds creepy.

Another person finds her mother’s attitude disturbing.

Someone who grew up in a small town weighs in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Nobody thinks she did anything wrong.

I agree that the neighbor sounds creepy. He should’ve just left her alone instead of literally scaring her.

Her mother should defend her not the creep.

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