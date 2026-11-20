Boyfriend Pays The HOA Dues On Their House, But She Won’t Help Cover The Late Fee When He Gets Hit With One

One thing that’s really important when you live with someone is to be clear about who is paying what bills or how you are splitting the bills. Some couples may choose to pool their money and pay the bills from one account, but other couples or roommates may choose to split up who pays what bill.

If you were living with someone and decided to split up who pays what bills, would you ever be willing to help your partner out if they were having trouble paying a certain bill?

In this story, one woman is in this situation, and she does not want to help her boyfriend at all. She thinks she’s already paying enough. She’s mad at him. He’s mad at her. It’s a lot of drama.

Keep reading to see if you think she should help him out.

AITA for not helping my bf pay his HOA bill? I am in a bind here, so bf and I have been living together for a year now. We split the bills, so he pays his mortgage, light, wifi, and 2 HOAs (one quarterly, the other is monthly) I pay for 2 car insurance, his credit card bill, my phone bill, and groceries.

She also covers one more really big expense.

I also have him under my work health ins/eye ins and dental ins so I take a huge pay cut because the amount taken for it, is after tax and not pre-taxed on my bi-monthly paycheck (For example: if my paycheck is supposed $1000 after taxes, I will only get $500 due to all the insurances’ being deducted after taxes and such).

Because of this, I do my best to always have money in the bank and save to get all the bills paid on time. I have autopay set up as well and I know my due dates for everything so I always know what is getting paid on what date.

Her boyfriend admitted that he has a problem.

The other day he told me he is paying the city HOA late every month so instead of paying $300 he pays a $50 late fee on top of it, and he also admitted he doesn’t know when the quarterly HOA is due. I was furious because he didn’t communicate this at all until now when he is behind on both HOAs. So after he confessed I told him point blank I will not be helping him pay that.

They’re both pretty upset.

Now he’s mad and called me an AH because he’s stressing over money and he knows I have the means to help him a little. But I told him he’s grown and has to call and get due dates for the bills owed and actually pay them, I can’t be his keeper for these types of things. It’s been a few days and I am starting to feel guilty because I could help him however I am still upset that he waited for things to be this late to tell me he needs help. AITA?

Yikes! You know, autopay is a thing. Maybe he should look into that.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person doesn’t think she should help him out.

Another person thinks she’s already paying too much.

This person is confused by the credit card situation.

This does seem like overkill even for an HOA.

It is really, really weird that she is paying her boyfriend’s credit card bill. I can’t imagine how she agreed to that.

But about the HOA thing, yeah, he should pay. It’s his mistake. He should take responsibility.

She is already paying more than her fair share.

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