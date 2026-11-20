Roommates Needed Their Air Conditioner Fixed—So When the Trailer Park Manager Ignored the Request, They Bypassed Him and Contacted the Landlord Directly

Imagine renting a trailer in a trailer park, but the air conditioner doesn’t work. What would you do if it was almost summer, but the manager kept ignoring your repair requests?

In this story, two roommates are in this exact situation. They have been trying and trying to get ahold of the park manager, but she keeps ignoring them.

Eventually, they decided they needed to contact the landlord. Now, they’re wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for going over my park managers head? So my roommate and I have been living in this park for five or so months. When we first walked through the trailer, the landlord walked through with us as well. She was writing down things that needed to be fixed, and the damage that had occured before we got here. We also took notes and photo’s.

They have an urgent repair issue.

Now, one of the things that needed to be done was put in an air conditioner. It had been written down, and we both have a copy of the list. It’s approaching hot weather, and no matter what I do, the PM will not respond to me. This isn’t the first time she hasn’t responded.

She really doesn’t seem to respond at all.

I’ve only tried getting ahold of her for emergencies. I’ve texted, called, and even stopped by to speak to her. Yet, to no avail. Any time that I’ve contacted her, I’ve always given her enough time to respond back to me. So we then decided to contact the landlord, and we’re trying to get that squared away. PM called me and yelled for a while about how I shouldn’t have done that, and that she should just evict us now.

At least she finally managed to get the manager’s attention! Maybe the air conditioning will get fixed now.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks the manager sounds unprofessional.

Another person thinks they waited long enough.

They really tried every way possible to get the manager to help them.

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Exactly!

The manager’s just mad that she got in trouble for not doing her job. Maybe she’ll start actually doing her job now.

A broken air conditioner is not something that can be ignored. She needs to get it fixed.

They were as patient as possible, but eventually, enough is enough.

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