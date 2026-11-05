After Signing A New Lease With His Roommate, He Quickly Noticed That He Was Not Cleaning Up After Himself And Had A Lot Of Very Unhygienic Habits, And It Has Gotten To The Point Where It Is Effecting Every Aspect Of His Life

Choosing the right roommate is one of the most important decisions people make at that stage in their life.

What would you do if you had a roommate who you thought was good, but after signing a new lease, you realized that he was actually a disgusting, unhygienic slob?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, and he has been trying to get the guy to clean up after himself for years now, and it is getting so bad that it is impacting his whole life, but he doesn’t know what to do.

It is obvious to me that he needs to evict the guy or find a new place to live. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

Roommate is inconsiderate and a slob and it is affecting me personally Hello everyone, I (22M) have been living with (27M) roommate for the past 3 years.

Sounds like the perfect roommate.

We initially met off FB marketplace and he moved into my 2 bedroom apartment that I was leasing by myself. At the time, he was not on the lease and he leased my smaller bedroom. He was pretty quiet, I never noticed him and had little to no complaints. He had his own bathroom as well, we barely interacted the first year we lived together aside from texts about rent related things.

Why wouldn’t he clean out his room?

When the lease was ending, I decided not to renew and we both agreed on finding a new apartment together since we didnt have any issues with eachother before and I enjoyed how quiet he was back then. As we were moving out, I cleaned everything in the house except his room and his bathroom. I asked that he do that. He said he would clean his spaces. The day comes to return the keys, I go to check to see if he cleaned, he did not.

This would make me question getting another apartment with him. Gross.

I enter his bathroom for the first time and the tub, the toilet and everything was caked in feces and other grime. I was appalled. Since I didnt have much time, I cleaned it myself rather than making him come out cause he was “busy”. He thanked me for doing that, so I shrugged it off. When we moved into the new apartment, he asked that he have the master bedroom since I had the master bedroom in the previous apartment. I didnt mind since I dont own alot of furniture or clothes, so I allowed for that.

Honestly, this is a problem for the landlord to solve. Even if the roommate is being gross.

Unfortunately, the apartment we moved into had cockroaches because of filthy neighbors, I did everything I could to be cleanly and prevent any more infestation. I asked my roommate to do the same and asked he not leave dishes out or food. I remember entering his room and finding plates of old food around his room…this upset me.

This guy is just a very dirty person.

Eventually, the apartments got rid of the infestation. As time went on, my roommate became worse and worse at managing dishes. Piles and piles of dishes would stack in the sink. I always wash my dishes when I’m done cooking/eating, so I never leave anything.

Ok, this is violating some boundaries for sure.

However he does not, he even dirties MY plates, bowls and forks to the point that anytime I want to eat, cook or anything I have to grab it out of the dirty sink to wash it and use it, which is incredibly upsetting. I have repeatedly asked him to fix this, and he will turn it back onto me saying I don’t clean my catbox enough (I clean my cat box almost everyday!!!!!!) I was even nice enough to compromise and put the catbox in my room because he asked me to. (we used to have it in my old hallway closet) He even said himself he would get better at dishes, its been two years and this is still a HUGE issue.

This is simply unhygienic.

About 2 years ago, He adopted a large dog. We have a small backyard patio, which is nice. He would let the dog defecate out there and never clean it up to the point our neighbors and apartments complained about the smell and told him to clean up after the dog, he never did. He is so thoughtless, he never washes his dog and keeps his dog on the couch all day resulting in the smelliest couch ever.

Did he make him pay to replace the speakers?

I bought DJ mixing equipment last year and he asked me if he could practice with my stuff. I said yes and he moved his desk into the livingroom the next day, started gaming in there constantly and using my equipment without asking (even taking it from my room) and blaring music from our livingroom at all hours of the day, he even blew out my very nice speakers.

All of this happens because he lets it happen.

I asked that he ask to use my things and he semi-did. I decided to stop trying to reason with him, he used my things more than me and I lost passion. He leaves messes in the bathroom and just expects me to pick it up. Theres been a beer can on his side of the shower for weeks. I dont even know why.

Why is he still living there?

His thoughtlessness and inconsiderate behavior is ruining my ability to enjoy being at home. He lives in the livingroom now gaming all day, sleeping on the smelly couch with his smelly dog, he eats out there, anytime I wanna cook, he starts cooking. I dont get it. I could go on and on about how he has been late on rent and asked me for money. I have never asked him for a single thing, I just feel so hopeless and upset that I signed a lease with him because he doesnt respect me.

My final straw was when he didn’t tell me we were out of trash bags and started throwing raw garbage and soiled with dog pee items in the garbage without a trash liner, I went out and got some and the trash can is RIGHT IN FRONT OF HIS DESK.

When you act like a maid, you are going to feel like a maid.

He was gaming in front of me, I started picking the trash he left in there and putting it in a bag, it was so gross. He didnt acknowledge or thank me for doing that or buying bags. I feel like his maid or something. I cant stand it.

While the roommate is clearly gross, this guy is the idiot for putting up with it for years. Why hasn’t he moved out or evicted the guy long ago? He is clearly not going to change unless it is forced.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This commenter is exactly right.

Why did he move in with him in the first place?

Get out of that apartment as soon as possible.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

Kick that guy to the curb.

These are really the only two options.

He knows what he has to do; he just doesn’t want to do it.

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