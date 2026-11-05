After Waiting Two Hours For Friends Who Never Came, She Was Told It Was Her Fault For Not Confirming

Making plans with friends should be pretty straightforward. You agree on a time, pick a place and show up. Apparently, though, some people believe there’s an additional step involving mind reading.

One college student is questioning whether she did something wrong after a casual outing with two close friends turned into an unexpected argument.

The three had agreed to meet at a market, grab something to eat and spend some time together after class.

Since the two friends, who are cousins, needed to stop at the bank first, they arranged to meet a little later in the afternoon.

Everything seemed settled until the day arrived.

Neither friend responded to the student’s messages, but with limited internet access and a previously agreed-upon time, she decided to head to the market anyway.

Unfortunately, nobody showed up.

And after spending two hours waiting alone, she discovered that one friend had fallen ill while the other apparently believed the entire misunderstanding was somehow her fault.

AITA for showing up to a plan we had already made? I don’t really talk with a lot of people because i find it too tiring. In college the two people I am closest with are two cousin sisters who live in the same house. One day while talking after our classes were over, we made a plan to just meet up in the market and go around eating. My friend A told me she had some work in the bank as well and told me that A and B would come first then go to the bank and quickly come to me. I said okay and told them to text me after they left the bank. We fixed a time that at 12 they would go to the bank and i would come there at around 1:30.

Sounds like a plan.

After that i went home and got everything sorted. I got ready and they hadn’t texted me anything. I texted them both and asked if they were there and waited for a bit there was no reply and as internet isn’t available everywhere here i went to the market at the time they had told me. There i sat there and waited it became 2pm then 2:30 i thought i had maybe misheard the time so i waited a bit more nobody came I sat there alone for 2hrs, even went to the bank to check up on them nobody. I felt kinda bad. After coming home they hadn’t texted me anything about not coming or what happened nothing so i got mad.

LIVID.

The next day at school i confronted B saying I had waited you didn’t come to the plan. Then she started telling me that A became sick and even she didn’t know and she thought A had told me. I told her nobody told me anything. Then she started it was my fault for coming when none of them called me before. I told her the time was fixed you both told me nothing about cancelling it and i was quite angry then she starts telling me why I am yelling at her and got angry at me instead she went to another class after that and didn’t sit with me. At the library i confronted her saying what wrong thing did i even say to her and she goes on saying that I am yelling at her for nothing and goes on saying that it was my fault for showing up not theirs.

Wowww.

A didn’t come to school because she was really sick. The next day I confronted her as well she really had fallen sick and then i told her everything and then she told me she had texted B she was sick then took the medicine and slept and that she thought B had told me already. She apologized and i told her what happened with B. She was just shocked and just kept on apologizing and B wouldn’t talk to me because i apparently yelled at her. After that i don’t really like making plans anymore I just started to go alone instead. so was it really my fault for showing up to a plan on the time we had decided?

The student wasn’t wrong for showing up at the agreed-upon time, especially when nobody had informed her that the plans were canceled.

While it might have been sensible to wait for confirmation, the group had already established a meeting time and location. It’s reasonable to assume an arrangement still stands unless someone communicates otherwise.

Friend A’s illness was an unfortunate complication, but she appears to have made an effort to notify her cousin and genuinely believed the message would be passed along.

She also apologized once she realized what happened.

Friend B’s reaction is considerably harder to justify.

If she knew the outing was canceled, she could have sent a quick message rather than expecting her friend to somehow figure it out.

That said, the student’s frustration may have come across more aggressively than intended. If she was yelling, B could reasonably have been upset about the confrontation.

Still, that doesn’t erase the original communication failure.

Ultimately, showing up for confirmed plans isn’t the problem. Failing to tell someone those plans have changed is.

This person says ESH.

This person says NTA.

And this person can’t really pick a side…sometimes stuff like this just happens!

She was the only one who actually showed up for the plans, but somehow ended up being the one accused of not getting the message.

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