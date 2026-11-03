An Accountant Landed A Job At One Of The Big 4 Firms And It Turned Out To Be A Toxic Working Environment

Have you ever landed a job that sounded like an absolute dream…

And it turned out to be a total train wreck?

That’s the worst!

And it can be really disheartening.

In today’s story, a man talked about how he got a job that he thought was going to be wonderful…but the reality was much different.

Take a look at what he had to say about his experience.

Working at a Big 4 firm was genuinely one of the worst professional experiences of my life. “I worked at a Big 4 firm for over a year, and now that I’m out, I genuinely cannot believe how much disrespect I convinced myself was normal because I was young and early in my career. There were two people in particular who made the experience miserable. One of the smaller moments that has stuck with me happened while I was speaking and trying to contribute something that was actually relevant to the conversation.

Ugh!

This woman looked at me and literally shushed me. Not “one second.” Not “let me finish.” She actually went “shhh.” To another adult. At work. I remember immediately feeling angry. I wasn’t rambling or interrupting with something irrelevant. But the interaction made me feel like my role wasn’t to contribute, it was to know my place.

This sounds brutal.

And that wasn’t an isolated personality clash. It became this bizarre environment where I felt like I was constantly being subtly humiliated, dismissed, spoken down to, or made to question whether I was competent. There were interactions that would happen in front of other people where I would walk away thinking, why was it necessary to speak to me like that? That’s what made the experience so psychologically exhausting. It wasn’t always someone screaming at me or saying something so obviously outrageous that everyone in the room would immediately call it bullying. Sometimes it was a look. A tone. Cutting me off. Talking to me like I was stupid. Making me feel embarrassed in front of other people. Then acting completely normal afterward. Very passive-aggressive acts to try to get me out of character, which I never gave them.

This sounds pretty typical of a young worker…

And because these people were more senior than me, I spent an embarrassing amount of time assuming I must be doing something wrong. I started overthinking how I spoke in meetings. I’d rehearse things in my head before saying them. I’d wonder whether asking a completely normal question would somehow be used as evidence that I didn’t know what I was doing. Imagine being at a company that constantly talks about development, collaboration, and inclusion while you’re internally calculating whether you’re going to get treated like an idiot for opening your mouth. At one point, the situation became serious enough that management/HR became involved. That should tell you this wasn’t simply, “My manager gave me feedback and I didn’t like it.” And here’s the part that really messed with my head: I eventually learned that people outside of this little internal dynamic actually had positive things to say about me and my performance, including the client. That was almost more upsetting because for so long I had internalized the way I was being treated.

That’s really frustrating…

Then you find out other people actually think you’re doing a good job and suddenly you start asking a very different question: Then why the hell have I been made to feel incompetent this entire time? I can’t tell you what motivated either person’s behavior. But from my perspective, there were moments when it genuinely felt like one of them was uncomfortable with me being competent or receiving positive recognition. Before this job, I wasn’t walking into professional conversations expecting someone to embarrass me. Afterward, I became hyperaware of people’s tone, facial expressions, interruptions, and reactions whenever I spoke. That’s what people don’t understand when they say, “It’s just a toxic job. Leave.” Sometimes you leave the job and realize you’ve taken part of the environment home with you. The craziest thing is that when I first got the opportunity, I thought, “Holy cow. Big 4. This is going to be amazing for my career.”

Bingo!

By the end, I didn’t care about the prestige. I wanted peace. After I left, that team was hit with budget cuts, and several of the same people who made my experience so difficult lost their jobs. If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who can’t understand why his son can sleep in now that he’s not commuting to the office. I don’t necessarily believe in karma, but I’d be lying if I said I felt bad about how things played out.”

A reader shared their thoughts on Reddit.

Wow, what a mess.

Well, at least he can say he worked for one of the Big 4…

Even if he despised it!

This working environment sounds like a total nightmare.