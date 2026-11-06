An Employee Wrote A Glowing Nomination For An Overworked Receptionist, So Management Used It To Pile Even More Work On Her

What does it say about a company when its appreciation survey doubles as a staffing audit?

One office sent around an “unsung heroes” form that asked employees to nominate a coworker and describe the extra work they did.

One employee nominated the receptionist, genuinely believing she had deserved recognition.

The team assumed an award was coming. Instead, management called a meeting and used their own nominations against them.

They announced the coordinator job would stay empty because, according to the survey, the receptionist was already handling all the extra tasks herself.

The receptionist asked about a raise, but of course, she was quickly shrugged off.

Keep reading for the full story.

We nominated coworkers for going above and beyond and management turned it into a reason to cut staffing Last month, HR sent around this “unsung heroes” survey asking everyone to nominate a coworker and list things they do outside their actual job.

So employees banded together to nominate someone they thought truly deserved the distinction.

I nominated our receptionist because she’s been handling supply orders, helping with invoices, and even onboarding new hires since our office coordinator quit.

But then HR threw a massive curveball.

On Friday, we had a meeting, and management announced they won’t be replacing the coordinator because apparently the team has proven those responsibilities can be absorbed by existing staff. They literally mentioned some of the exact things people wrote in their nominations.

Of course, remaining employees were expected to just absorb the extra work.

Our receptionist asked if her pay would change now that she’s officially expected to do all this. The manager said they can discuss it during annual reviews.

The employees feel massively tricked.

So we basically helped management figure out which positions they can eliminate by telling them who’s doing extra work for free. And nobody even got the appreciation award.

How despicable.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

If you give an employer an inch…

Sometimes acting your wage is the best defense.

Although standing up to your employer is a lot easier said than done, especially when it’s not your job on the line.

Funny how loyalty only seems to flow in one direction.

The company asked its employees to name who was doing extra work, and then thanked them by making that extra work permanent.

The receptionist deserves a title change and a paycheck that matches her duties. Instead, she got a shrug and a date months away that her employer will no doubt continue to push back.

If management truly valued her, the raise would have been announced in the same breath as the new responsibilities.

Most companies are only after profit, but this move was especially heartless.

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