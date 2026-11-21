Baker Left Treats Out For Her Roommate’s Party, So She Was Stunned When Her Roomie Confronted Her For Not Baking Enough

Homemade treats are a gift, and some people forget that gifts aren’t owed.

One woman with a passion for baking often shared her creations with anyone nearby. She loved being generous and she never expected anything in return.

So when her social butterfly roommate planned a party while she was away, she set out some of her baking for the guests before heading out.

But when she came home, her roommate cornered her, demanding to know why she hadn’t baked more.

The baker could hardly believe her entitlement.

Read on to find out what Reddit had to say about this one.

AITA for not baking for my roommate when guests are over? I (22M) have a passion and hobby for baking. I bake whenever I have time. It has been this way since I was about fourteen.

However, her roommate doesn’t share the same hobbies at all.

My roommate, who we will call “Layla” for privacy, loves partying, which I don’t really have a problem with. I let her have guests when I am out. I personally have really bad anxiety with loud noises, so I think it is fair when she parties while I am out.

Recently her baking hobby has picked up, but it also stirred up a little conflict with Layla.

Though, as of late, I have been baking more due to stress for personal reasons. And for a small clarification, I am more than happy to share my treats with my roommates and other people if there is much left.

So that’s exactly what she did for her roommate’s party, but it didn’t get the reaction she expected.

A few nights ago, my roommate hosted another one of her parties. I baked earlier that day, so I left apple crumble and one batch of cookies for her and anyone else who might come. I came home after a long night shift, and Layla seemed to be more distant.

She tried to just move on with her life.

Naturally, I was confused. But I assumed she might be tired from all the partying. So I got myself ready for bed. I went to the kitchen to grab myself an apple just for a snack, and Layla was making herself some tea.

That’s when her roommate decided to confront her.

She cleared her throat to get my attention and said she was upset with me, that I baked so little for her and her guests. I was tired and confused. So I asked her what she meant.

Her roommate continues to go on an entitled rant.

And she said that the apple crumble and batch of cookies weren’t enough and that I should bake more when guests are over.

The baker stands up for herself, but soon comes to second-guess herself.

Now here’s where I might be the jerk. I told her that I couldn’t whip up a feast of sweets when she wants me to. Everything takes a lot of time to make and costs a lot. After I told her that, she seemed visibly upset and walked off. But now I’m in my room wondering if I was too harsh. AITA?

Her roommate is kind of the worst.

What did Reddit think?

Private chefs are usually paid a salary.

Her roommate couldn’t be any more entitled.

Why couldn’t her roommate have prepared treats for her guests herself?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Most roommates don’t leave out treats for other people’s parties.

The baker left out an apple crumble and a batch of cookies for strangers she didn’t invite, and she got a complaint instead of a thank-you. Make that make sense.

Her roommate seems to have confused a gift with some kind of service she never paid for. Nobody ordered dessert, and certainly nobody hired a pastry chef.

Is a little gratitude too much to ask?

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