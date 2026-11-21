Student Catches Other Students Messing Around In A Lab, So She Reports Them To The University

Imagine walking in on a couple students doing something inappropriate in the middle of a lab where they thought they’d be alone. Would you apologize and walk away, or would you report it since they were clearly breaking the university’s lab rules?

In this story, one student was in this situation and reported what she saw. Now, she’s not so sure that was a good idea.

Should she have kept quiet about what she saw, or did she do the right thing?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for reporting two other PhD students to my supervisor and jeopardizing their spot in our program? I’m a first year PhD student and I was working with my supervisor late one evening when she asked me to go grab some of her papers from our chem lab. Students aren’t usually supposed to be in there alone but she gave me permission and her keys and I was supposed to just grab them and come out so it was okay.

Uh-oh! She had to report what she saw.

When I got there I saw two older students in our program doing inappropriate activities in the chem lab. They were not in the mandated lab gear and in the middle of the room.

This is a big no no for us since we do have experiments and equipment lying around in the room and they’re really strict about what you wear when you go in, getting permission to go in, and making sure you’re supervised when you’re doing experiments in there. It was awkward when we saw each other and they apologized, got dressed, and scrambled out of there and I just got the papers and left. I told my professor what I saw in there and she was furious.

She’s not sure if she did the right thing.

I didn’t exaggerate and I did mention they were more in the middle of the the lab and on a table without any equipments/chemicals on it and I don’t think they accidentally messed anything up or knocked anything over. But again idk how many times they’ve been doing that in there but they were breaking a LOT of university rules so I had to report it. Now they’re facing disciplinary action and some other students in the program said I should’ve just stayed quiet about it and potentially jeopardized their careers right before they’re about to finish the program. AITA for reporting them?

Was it wrong to report the students, or are they simply facing the consequences for their actions?

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks she did the right thing.

Another person thinks the students should’ve gone somewhere else.

This person makes a good point.

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Another person reassures her that they brought this on themselves.

The students messed up. They probably thought they wouldn’t get caught, but what if they had disrupted something in the lab? It was a big no no for multiple reasons. She did the right thing.

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