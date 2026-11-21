Dad Keeps Backing Out Of Visits With His Only Grandchild, So His Daughter Finally Calls Him Out After He Cancels Thanksgiving

Grandparents aren’t required to attend every family gathering, but repeatedly canceling plans with your only grandchild is bound to create some hurt feelings.

One mother is questioning whether she went too far after confronting her father about his apparent lack of effort to maintain a relationship with her young son.

Since moving back to the area earlier this year, she’s been trying to arrange visits between her father and his only grandchild.

Unfortunately, those plans rarely seem to work out.

Her father has canceled nearly every scheduled visit over the past year, missed his grandson’s first birthday and doesn’t include his daughter and grandson in his household’s actual Thanksgiving celebration.

So when he canceled their separate holiday gathering because he wasn’t feeling well, the disappointment finally boiled over.

What began as a conversation about his repeated absences quickly escalated into a particularly nasty argument.

Now, the mother is wondering whether calling out his behavior was justified or whether she crossed a line.

AITA for chewing out my dad when he told me he wasn’t coming for “thanksgiving”? My dad and his wife were supposed to come this Saturday for “thanksgiving” he called me today and canceled because he’s “sick” just doesn’t feel well, mild fever. He lives about 3 hours away. He has canceled every trip the past year except 2 trips.

Seems like a coincidence.

Things that are important to know, I moved back to the area in January with my son. My son turned 1 in late October, he was out of state for his birthday, no plans to see him besides this Saturday. My son is the only grandchild. We aren’t invited to their actual thanksgiving, that’s only for his wife’s family.

Just doesn’t seem right.

I have offered many times to go to him (everyone else is allowed to stay at his condo, I was told I’d need a hotel). There’s a lot of history but I have been bending over backwards to help him have a relationship with my son. So yesterday when he called to cancel, I chewed him out.

Deserved.

The convo started fine, towards the end I said you need to stop doing this once my son can remember, it’s not ok, you’re being a shitty grandpa. That completely set him off, he said horrible things to me like I’m a raging b****. I called his wife the c word. It was one of the nastiest fights we’ve had in years. AITA for starting the fight by saying you can’t keep doing this?

The mother’s frustration is understandable, especially given the pattern of canceled visits and the effort she’s reportedly made to maintain her father’s relationship with her son.

It’s reasonable to expect a grandparent who wants to be involved to make some effort, whether that means visiting, welcoming family into their home or finding alternative ways to stay connected.

However, canceling a gathering because of a fever is a legitimate precaution, particularly when a young child is involved.

The problem isn’t necessarily this specific cancellation, but the accumulation of disappointments that preceded it.

While telling her father he needs to become more reliable was fair, calling him a terrible grandfather understandably escalated the confrontation.

His response, including insulting his daughter, was equally inappropriate, and her decision to insult his wife only made matters worse.

Both parties allowed a legitimate family concern to turn into a personal attack.

Ultimately, the mother may need to stop arranging her family’s schedule around promises her father repeatedly breaks, rather than continuing to fight for involvement he hasn’t consistently demonstrated.

This person says to drop the rope.

This person isn’t 100% on OP’s side.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

But this person says to let him go.

Grandpa keeps canceling family time, but somehow always shows up for the argument.

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