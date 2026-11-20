Woman Is Willing To Babysit For Her Siblings For Free, But She Refuses When She Had Previously Agree To Work Overtime

Imagine not having kids yet but having siblings who have kids. Would you be willing to skip work to babysit for free?

Most people would probably answer “no” to that question unless it was an emergency situation, but the person who wrote this story seems to make herself very available to her family for free babysitting.

One time she had to say “no” because of work, and now, they’re making her feel guilty about it.

Keep reading for all the drama.

AITA FOR NOT CANCELLING OVERTIME WORK TO HELP FAMILY? A little backstory. I have family members with several children. I’m usually the “go to” when it comes to helping my parents, siblings, or brother-in-law. Several of my siblings have smaller children and one sibling will ask me to help watch the children while their partner is at work or vice-versa.

OP helps out her family a lot.

I have also come to help with random homework assignments, picking up their mobile orders, or things around the home. I have also given rides to the airport when needed. No big deal.

She volunteers her time to help out a lot.

One of my siblings has considered hiring a babysitter/nanny and I offered to make myself available on my off days to help as much as i can (free of charge). My sibling is kind of an A-type personality and they expressed how their children might be too much for me to help that much. Completely understood. However, I would make myself available whenever needed after that conversation.

She found another way to fill her free time.

Seeing as I had no further commitment on the babysitter/nanny thing, I put in a request for multiple days of overtime on my off days for the next few months. I’m currently trying to save as much as I can for expenses, a possible move, etc. My brother-in-law then asked if I could help them on a day that I put in my request for. My job usually gives me all of the hours I put in for so I said, “I might not be able to as I put in a request for overtime. If i don’t get the day, I’ll help.”

He kept trying to convince her to help them out.

He said they hired a nanny but they’re trying to save money on random days. He then asked if I could cancel it as my sibling brought that option up. I said I did not want to cancel it as I made a commitment to work a specific amount of hours for the following months. My brother-in-law said he was working and my sibling needs to be able to attend a Zoom meeting so they would need someone to watch the children for several hours. I said I would rather wait until I hear back from management before committing. He then said to “forget it, we’ll figure it out.”

But it wasn’t over.

The next day, I get a group message with him and my sibling about how rude i was to not cancel overtime to help them. I explained my part and said I only wanted to see what part of my schedule was approved. They then went on about how I should have just cancelled it to help them. They also expressed how they want to move out of state and based on my behavior “it doesn’t seem like it matters if we moved now.” The conversation went on for a while and they said my behavior showed them I don’t care about them, their career, or anything else. AITA?

Good riddance! She did nothing wrong. They’ve come to think she’ll be able to babysit for them whenever, but she made other plans. Her life doesn’t revolve around their childcare needs.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person explains why her family is mad at her.

Another person calls her family rude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who decided to stop being so helpful when aiding coworkers cost him a promotion.

This person shares her family’s perspective.

Nobody thinks she did anything wrong.

Yikes. Her family is really taking advantage of her kindness. They shouldn’t try to guilt her into babysitting for free. They could’ve at least offered to pay. She needs to set some clear boundaries and stick to them.

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