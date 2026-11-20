Renters Are Upset That Their Landlord Lets His Dog Out On The Deck Above Their Porch, But Their Landlord Thinks They Need To Stop Complaining

Imagine renting a downstairs apartment in a house owned by your landlord who lives upstairs. What would you do if your landlord let his dog out on the deck above your porch, and the dog kept relieving herself on the porch? Would you learn to live with the liquid mess dripping down onto your porch, try to reach a solution with the landlord, or move?

In this story, one woman and her boyfriend are in this situation, and she desperately wants the situation to change; however, her boyfriend seems to think they have to learn to live with it.

Which one is right? Keep reading for all the details.

AITA landlords dog going on porch above me. I (23 F) and my partner (25 M) rent a space in a shared home. We have lived here for 3 years. Our landlord lives upstairs and we have a completely separate suite downstairs (the two areas are completely separated, we have different entry doors and driveways). We have a full kitchen, laundry room, office, bathroom; it’s an in law suite but he rents it to us.

This sounds so gross.

We have had this issue in the past when he gets a new woman (weekly occurrence) that has a dog. She would keep it on the porch for long periods of time, it would use the bathroom, and all the liquid would fall from the wooden porch down onto everything we have sitting on our “porch.” This is a concrete area that extends to match the walk around porch he has so we have the same amount of “porch” space he does. We have a table, chairs, a grill, a smoker, and I was parking my car in this area as well. But I have recently adopted a new parking space.

The problem has now gotten even worse.

He got a dog about 9 months ago that he does not let out in the grass to relieve herself. He opens his house door and lets the dog out onto the porch that he has gated off so she has no choice but to relieve herself on the porch, subsequently relieving herself on our belongings that are outside (there is also solid waste EVERYWHERE up there). This has become a daily occurrence.

This is a really big problem.

She relieves herself and it typically falls within inches from us when we are sitting outside. Sometimes, she relieves herself and it happens to fall right in front of our door so I have walked through liquid before work many mornings. We have two dogs that we let out into the yard and we have to sit outside and watch them as there is no fence. If we want to sit outside and enjoy the view or cook on our grill, we are constantly in fear of being wet on. And nine times out of ten she is out on his porch and relieves herself when she sees my dogs in the yard. My MIL was here last weekend and the liquid was only feet from her.

The landlord isn’t at all understanding.

Anytime I call the landlord to tell him the dog has relieving herself (while I’ve been outside using the facilities I pay rent for) he is combative and rude. The last time we spoke he said “well yall woke me up last night coming home and I didn’t call you about that. Did I?” So AITIA?? My partner says this is something we just have to put up with but I can’t do it anymore.

They probably do have to put up with it or move. The landlord doesn’t seem willing to change.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s a vote for moving.

Another person says to move.

Everyone seems to be saying the same thing.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Moving seems like the best option.

They can’t make their landlord change his bad habits. If they can’t learn to live with it, they should move, and I definitely don’t think they should learn to live with it. The real question is when their lease is up and if they’ll have to pay a fee for moving out early.

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