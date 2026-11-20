A New Mother Wants to Cancel a Family Vacation Scheduled Shortly After Childbirth—So Her In-Laws Accuse Her of Being “Selfish”

Planning a large family vacation is a lot of fun, and it is great when everyone can come along.

What would you do if you had planned a vacation earlier in the year, but then you got pregnant and realized you were due about a month and a half before the trip was set to begin?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she has decided that she doesn’t want to go on the trip anymore, but her in-laws think she is being selfish.

In reality, it is her in-laws who are being selfish. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITA for not signing up to a 7-day Thanksgiving family vacation 1.5 month after giving birth? I (28F) am 39 weeks and give birth within 2 weeks, god willing.

What a wonderful tradition.

My family-in-law loves to plan big, extravagant family vacations for the holiday season each year. This year, the plan is to gather family members into one big vacation home and people to park hop.

Everyone is on board.

My husband’s direct family (father, mother, 4 younger siblings) will drive 8 or so hours to the vacation home and the east coast side of the family are flying in. The idea was pitched after last year’s Thanksgiving. We lived in the south last year, but my husband’s job moved him and I to the west coast this year.

Pregnancy has a way of making you change your plans.

Since we already knew that around Thanksgiving, I think the intention was for it to be close to where we’ll be living to make it convenient for us. I thought the idea was all fine, I was up for it. But then I got pregnant. This being my first pregnancy, and knowing myself, I knew that I won’t be interested in the trip anymore.

Not wanting to do a lot of traveling immediately after giving birth is not weird.

In my culture, mothers are expected to rest and nest with the baby a month after birth, give or take. It’s not very usual to take newborns out into crowded spaces, I would say that it’s even frowned upon in my culture. Maybe I’ll be feeling better than I expect, but it’s easier for me to expect that me being a somewhat anxious person who’s experienced mood swings from period and the hormones, the hormonal crash making you super emotional or navigating breastfeeding and cluster feeding for the first time under sleep deprivation will put me in a tired and worn out state

It wouldn’t even be healthy for the baby (or mom).

I’m not expecting to be in any state to possibly go enjoy any theme parks, let alone stay in an unfamiliar environment for 7 nights, 3.5 hours away from home. On top of that, I would be surrounded by people who are eager to meet and touch the baby after getting on flights and going to crowded theme parks day after day in the height of cold/flu season before the baby gets much any vaccines.

Honestly, this family seems quite judgmental.

The baby will be less than 2 months old and I could easily see myself being protective over my baby and upsetting people by being so. I also know that I’d feel isolated because people will be going to parks but I won’t be and they’ll think me strange for it and vocalize that to me directly as they’ve already done.

Staying home is the obvious choice.

I’ll feel miserable that I’ve overextended myself, doing a long trip that I didn’t sign up for, only to feel bad and maybe put dents in relationships as people meet the baby. At the 1.5 month mark. Their immune systems aren’t developed yet and I can’t justify risking my baby to be exposed to that level of germs and viruses.

She is being reasonable.

I also have no idea what the labor will be like and how the baby will be, so I feel like I can’t sign up for anything when there are so many uncertainties. My family-in-law does not understand my decision to not be a part of this trip. The mother-in-law thinks that I’m pushing family away. AITA?

She is doing what any reasonable new mother would do, and it is great that she has the foresight to avoid planning a big vacation at this time. Her in-laws really need to back off, and it is her husband’s job to tell them.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

She is right to set these boundaries.

Yup, she doens’t owe anyone an explination.

This would be exhausting.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

Who would want to travel at that time.

Thinking about her own recovery, and the health of her baby, should be her only priority.

She is doing the right thing by taking care of herself and her newborn.

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