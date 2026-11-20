Woman Says Her Neighbors Won’t Stop Harassing Her And Her Dog, Making It Impossible To Feel At Peace In Her Own Home

Mess with me?

Okay…I can deal with that.

Mess with my dog?

Oh, hell no!

That’s when things go to another level!

And that’s how the woman who wrote today’s story feels, as well.

She explained how her neighbors won’t stop giving her (and her pooch) a hard time.

Get all the details below and see what you think about her situation.

My neighbours from Hell. “I am at my wits end. I have had issues with my next door neighbours for 12 years now. I have reported this many times over the years, to the council, our housing association and to the police. I am now at the point where I can’t take it anymore. Their bullying and abuse is really starting to affect me and I’m worried about my mental health.

Wow…

I have had 2 breakdowns in the past, and have had severe depression my whole adult life. I have worked so hard to get myself in a good place mentally, and I can feel it slipping away. The minute I moved in, they decided they didn’t like me. I think whoever lives here would have the same problems. I know the previous tenants had trouble with them too. Not long after I moved in I got my little dog. They shout at me when he barks. I’m not denying that barks, but it’s no more than all the other dogs around us, including their own dogs! He’s never out long, and I play with him the whole time to keep him quiet, and take him in if I can’t keep him quiet, and he doesn’t bark the whole time he’s out anyway.

These people sound a bit crazy…

The other day he barked a couple of times for the first time in 3 weeks and I got shouted at. I never leave him out on his own, mainly because I’m scared they will do something, as the father has threatened us before. He threatened to kill my dog and hurt me, and once when I walked past their house he shouted ‘if you come near me with that thing, I will kick it and tell the police it bit me.’ I reported that to the police at the time, just in case he followed through with it.

And potentially dangerous!

Another time he must have seen me go out, when I returned he was waiting in the dark, and he literally jumped out at me and started shouting at me. I didn’t see him, he was hiding in the shadows, it really frightened me. This a family: a mother, father and their 22/23 year old son. They are all as bad. The son stands at his bedroom window staring down at me, when I see him out of the corner of my eye, I see him, so naturally I look to see why he’s staring, he has a go at me. The abuse that comes out of him, well, I’ll just say that if that was my son, I would be mortified. It’s a good job my son would never talk to anyone the way that kid does. Sometimes I can’t help but look up at the window, as I said the son is always staring at me. The father used to do it all the time too, he used to record me with a phone, and he’s even put cameras in the window pointing right into my garden.

This is awful…

I don’t know how much more I can take. I stand up for myself, but I think that just makes them worse, it’s got to the point that I absolutely dread going outside. I did put an awning up, between their window and my door, and that helped so much, I could finally go outside and not feel like I was exposed in my own garden. But now winter is here, we have really bad winds so I had to take it down. Starting to dread going out again. The son told me I should keep my dog inside, he’s not out that often, and don’t I have as much right as them to make noise? They make enough noise, often have loud music on inside and out, their dogs bark, and howls for hours on end when they leave it on its own. They rev cars, and have a siren on one of their many cars, which they often sound off. Then there is the smell of weed all the time.

It’s obvious who causes all the trouble around these parts…

I personally don’t make any noise, my dog barks, but not excessively. I have asked all the other neighbours if my dog is a problem, and he is not a bother to anyone else, in fact they all love him, and I get on great with everyone else. I live upstairs in a flat, and my downstairs neighbours, who I get on great with, are an elderly man and his 50 year old son, who has learning difficulties. They too have had issues with them in the past, but due their vulnerability, I don’t want to involve them in my fight, and I won’t let my adult kids get involved, so i feel so alone with the three of them ganging up on me all the time. If people have a genuine problem with me and my dog it would be different, but it’s the hypocrisy that gets me, and the bullying and the young man, young enough to be my son talking to me like I’m stupid, especially when I have multiple qualifications and he’s never even worked a day in his life, never went to college. It’s infuriating, I am fed up with it!”

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

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These people SUCK.

And no one can tell me any different!

Ugh!

Nobody should have to live like this…