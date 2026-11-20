Daughter Feels Overlooked After Supporting Her Mom Through Divorce, Only For Her Mom To Credit Her New Boyfriend Instead

Well, isn’t that a kick in the pants…?

Have you ever gone out of your way to help someone…and they somehow conveniently forget about it and thank SOMEONE ELSE for getting them through a hard time?

Let’s just say that it’s not the greatest feeling in the world, okay?

In today’s story, a woman explained why she’s upset that her mom decided to give someone else all the credit for helping her through her divorce.

Take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for snapping at my (24F) mom (52F) when she credited her new boyfriend for supporting her through her divorce instead of me? “My (24F) mom (52F) separated from my dad two years ago after discovering he had cheated on her multiple times throughout their 25+ year marriage.

She was definitely there for her!

During the 18 months of their grueling divorce, my mom called me 5-6 times a week, with each call lasting at least an hour of her weeping, venting, and panicking. If I didn’t answer, she’d send frantic texts along the lines of her “about to lose everything” even if it wasn’t a big deal. There were so many nights out, fun days, and work breaks I missed as I couldn’t miss her call. I loved her and wanted to support her, but it was mentally and emotionally draining. I started to become anxious whenever I saw her name on my lock screen. About six months ago, the calls suddenly dropped from almost everyday to once every two weeks, and it would be a quick, happy check in.

Hmmm…

I was relieved she seemed happier, then found out it was because she had started dating a new guy. I was glad she was moving on, but I also felt used. My boyfriend was furious on my behalf, saying she basically discarded me the second she had a new outlet. Especially as my texts/calls started going unanswered, even for important stuff like insurance or medical information. The boiling point happened last week at a dinner where my sisters and I met her new boyfriend. After a few drinks, the topic turned to her divorce’s recent finalizing.

Really?!?!

My mom raised her glass and credited her boyfriend with being the reason she stayed sane through it all, praising him for “always listening to every single tear and sob” even though they’d only been dating for six months. My sisters and I cheers’d for them, followed by an awkward silence. My older sister immediately stared at me with “don’t say anything” eyes, knowing full well the heavy lifting I had done for a year and a half with ZERO appreciation.

Well, since you asked…

I chuckled, causing my mom to look at me and defensively ask what was so funny. I said, “Are we forgetting who was actually there for you from the beginning? I’m glad you two are getting along, but I don’t appreciate you rewriting history to credit your boyfriend.” with a sassy emphasis on ‘boyfriend.'” My mom was caught completely off guard. She said, “Oh, excuse me for trying to be appreciative of this amazing man!” as well as some other degrading comments, and started crying. My boyfriend stayed quiet until she stormed away from the table with her boyfriend trailing behind her, then whispered that we needed to leave before he lost his temper. My sisters tried to get me to stay, but I knew I had to leave before it got worse.

Sorry about that!

Now my family is split. My mom and sisters think I was an asshole for making a scene and ruining the dinner. However, my boyfriend and friends think it was a long time coming after I was treated like a free therapist for 18 months with zero appreciation. I feel guilty for lashing out in public, but I was deeply hurt by her giving some guy she met on bumble full credit for my emotional labor. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said they all SUCK.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

And this individual said she’s NTA.

So that’s what you get for helping someone, huh?

Ugh!

I have a feeling this is gonna change her relationship with her mom moving forward…

Her mom sounds like a real pain in the neck!