Boss Tells Hardware Store Worker He Must Come In On His Day Off, But The Employee Isn’t Having It

Hell no, we won’t go!

Actually, in this case, the refrain in this guy’s head was probably “Hell no, I won’t come into work today, boss.”

Or something like that…

He talked about how he reacted when his boss wanted him to come into work on his day off…and we think you’re gonna be happy with the results!

Get all the details below!

My boss tried to make me cover his shift on my scheduled day off. I said no. “I’ve been working at a small hardware store for 10 months. We have a clear schedule posted one week in advance, and my days off are fixed. Last Friday night, my manager texted me out of the blue. He said he had a family dinner and needed me to come in and take his Saturday shift.

Ummm, nope!

I already made plans to visit my sister who lives two hours away. I politely told him I couldn’t come in. He got annoyed quickly. He said I was being selfish and that good team players drop their plans for work. I reminded him our employee handbook says shifts can only be changed by mutual agreement, and I wasn’t obligated to work on my day off.

What a jerk!

He threatened to cut my hours if I refused. I told him I would write everything down and reach out to the owner if he punished me for not working overtime voluntarily. An hour later, the store owner messaged me. He apologized for the manager’s behavior and said no one would be forced to work on their scheduled time off. The manager had to find another way to cover the shift himself. I was so relieved. I thought I would get in trouble just for respecting my own time. It’s crazy how some managers think your personal life doesn’t matter.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

There was no way this guy was going into work that day…

Hell no!

Good thing he stood up to his boss about this!