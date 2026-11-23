Homeowner Listened To A Neighbor’s Kid Bang On Drums Daily, So He Considered Getting Petty To Make It Stop

Stop and try to imagine the most disruptive instrument you can think of… If you said drums, you’re correct.

One homeowner lived directly across from a family whose son went straight to his drum kit in the garage almost every day after school.

The homeowner might have excused it if it was a diligent kid trying to ace his next band performance. But no — it was just ruckus for ruckus’ sake.

So when asked the neighbors to be considerate, he quickly realized he was on his own. Now he’s at his wit’s end, and he’s openly willing to get a little petty.

You’ll want to keep reading for Reddit’s devious suggestions.

How do you deal with neighbours who let their kid bang on a drum kit in the garage with the door wide open? I’m genuinely at my wit’s end with our neighbours.

Recently they’ve been making quite a bit of unwelcome noise.

Almost every day when their kid gets home from school, he goes into the garage and starts banging away on his drum kit with the garage door wide open, and it’s not like he’s playing a song.

This kid is no pro — and the homeowners can tell.

He’s just banging it for ****and giggles and making a ruckus. We live directly across from them, and the noise carries straight into our home. It’s becoming incredibly frustrating.

The homeowner has tried to reason with the parents, but of course, they don’t really seem to care.

I’ve repeatedly asked them to close the garage door and to be considerate of the neighbours, but nothing seems to change.

He doesn’t want to come off like an old fuddy duddy, but something had to give.

I completely understand that kids have hobbies, but the parents could at least have them shut the garage door instead of having it wide open. What would you do in this situation? IDC how petty, I’m fed up with it.

This kind of noise would annoy just about anyone.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter seems to think that just because it could be worse means it’s not that bad.

Why not fight back with an equally annoying instrument?

Why not just throw some money at the problem?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

The enemy of reasonable people are people who think the sun rises and sets on them.

Living next to other people means accepting a certain amount of noise, but there’s a point where “part of neighborhood life” stops being a good excuse.

This homeowner said it himself: he’s not opposed to a simple hobby, but that hobby shouldn’t make your mortgage-paying neighbors want to skip town at dawn.

The parents had every chance to fix this, but many would rather leave everyone else to face the consequences of their hands-off style. He asked politely, and then he asked again, and each time the answer was a shrug.

The only thing louder than the drums is the silence from the parents.

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