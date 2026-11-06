Christmas Gift Exchange Got Petty After One Relative Kept Buying Cheap Presents, So Another Family Member Matched The Same Energy The Following Year

Gift rules sound fair until everyone must actually follow them.

Some relatives demanded presents costing no more than five dollars.

Meanwhile, they kept happily accepting expensive gifts from everyone else.

One family member remembered their request the following Christmas.

Let’s check out the details below.

Relatives getting gifts they asked for, but not happy I always tried to find the best gifts for my family, no matter how much they costed. But at some point some my relatives started talking how gifts are not important, and how it’s all about family unity, and attention, and blablabla. And they announced they were not going to gift anything more than 5 bucks, and encouraged others do so also.

They were just being cheap.

It was not about the money, they earned well, it was about them not wanting to spend money for others. So, they gifted cheap things while receiving good gifts. Ok then.

Time to take their gift idea a little too seriously.

Next Christmas I carefully selected useless stuff under 5 bucks, specially for them. Other family got their good gifts, as usual. And I also said “as you asked, your gifts are under 5 bucks, but still very useful”, and told a lie about how lucky they are with this things and how they can use it (coz these cheap things needed explanation how to use them).

It sounds like they learned their lesson!

You had to see the faces of those entitled crooks! Since then, they stopped talking about “5 bucks gifts”.

They got exactly what they asked for, and sometimes that’s the only way for someone to understand why their idea is so bad.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s true. Thoughtful gifts are the best.

This family apparently doesn’t give thoughtful gifts.

This family definitely gives thoughtful and useful gifts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

Exactly! It’s because the gifts are thoughtful not forced.

This thoughtful gift-giver followed the relatives’ five-dollar limit while continuing to buy nice presents for everyone else.

Their disappointed faces quickly ended all future speeches about cheap gifts and family unity.