College Graduate Was Thrown Out By Her Mother For Not Studying Enough, So She Decided Graduation Day Would Happen Without Her

Graduation should be a proud moment shared with people who supported the student along the way.

This young woman’s mother kicked her out, predicted she would fail, and told her to skip the ceremony.

When the teen decided to attend anyway, her mother suddenly became upset about not being invited.

See why this graduation dispute left her questioning her decision.

AITA for not inviting my mother to my high school graduation? I (18F) recently got kicked out of my mother’s (42F) house. I was kicked out on my 18th birthday because I was not studying for my final exams as much as I was expected to. I was subsequently berated by my mother, and told that I was already failing and would lose my place in university ( I have been conditionally accepted, awaiting my final results). I have always been a hardworking student, regularly scoring 90s and academic achievements so these words cut deep coming from my own mother. Ever since, our relationship has been rocky and I haven’t been staying with her for over 2 months. She has told me that she will be moving 5 hours away this December because she doesn’t want to be near me when my results come out. She would not let me into the house for weeks until I came to fetch my cats.

This woman decided not to invite her mom for her graduation.

This evening is my graduation ceremony. I did not fail high school, in fact, I did quite well. A few days ago, my mother reached out telling me not to go to the ceremony because I should be focused on studying and do not deserve the celebration. I decided to go despite that, and now that she has caught wind of it, she has been calling me to tell me that she’s hurt I wouldn’t want her at the event. For context, the graduation ceremony is based off of our preliminary exams (the set of exams, we write before the finals) I am wondering if I am the jerk because she is in fact my mother, whom I love. And I want to treat her kindly but sometimes she makes that extremely difficult to navigate.

Seems like Mom needs to loosen up a lot.

Other people in the comments have something to say.

This one shares a solid advice.

This user is chiming in.

Another person shows support.

The mom is abusive, says this reader.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

And here are some more valid points.

This hardworking student attended her graduation without the mother who had discouraged her, removed her from home, and said she did not deserve to celebrate.

Commenters felt the young woman had every right to protect an important evening from someone who repeatedly tried to tear her down.

Mom wanted an invitation after canceling the celebration.