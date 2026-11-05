Couple’s Packages Keep Getting Delivered To Their Old Address, But The Current Homeowner Doesn’t Want Them Showing Up Unannounced

Imagine buying a house, but you keep seeing packages delivered for the previous homeowners. Would it bother you if they showed up to collect their packages every month, or would you figure it’s not really a big deal?

In this story, one couple is in this situation, and the wife is especially annoyed at the former owners, especially after they showed up unannounced and tracked her down at a neighbor’s house. Let’s just say, the conversation got a little heated.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA … Old house owner showed up after 2 years, and got me from the neighbours backyard to get a package for them… AITA? Context… my husband and I bought our house just over 2 years ago for over market value in a bidding war. We met the old owners twice during final walk throughs and they were nice enough, so we all exchanged numbers and they explained if there’s anything we needed help with to reach out. They ended up having some unique / weird nuances with the house that the husband built for the pool and we had to reach out directly because professionals couldn’t figure it out. That said, after we were settled in a few months in they never heard from us again and personal space was totally respected.

But they still deal with the old owners occasionally.

They have had packages sent here every 5- 6 months since we moved in. They moved to a very rural area about half hour away from us, and the packages didn’t come frequent enough for me to have any uncomfortable conversations. Tonight however… a boundary was crossed.

Another package was delivered.

It’s the Friday of a long weekend, I got off work early and I was out at my neighbours backyard having a drink and hanging out with my spouse and the neighbours. The old owner had been notified by the courier that a package they incorrectly sent to my house 2 years after moving had been delivered, and they proceeded to come without any notice. When they realized I wasn’t there but saw my car, they sent the neighbours kid into my other neighbors backyard to retrieve me and bring me out to tend to their package… when they showed up out of nowhere. I later checked my phone and realized the wife had asked if her husband can come, but I hadn’t even seen it until after all of this happened.

She set a boundary with the neighbor.

I felt it necessary to draw a boundary and told her simply that it was inappropriate and disrespectful to show up unannounced and collect me from someone else’s property when I wasn’t home. (The backyards are very private and there was a 6 ft tall wood gate the neighbors kid was shouting through to find me)… After this and she went UNHINGED… told me her husband happened to be in town… that I must enjoy not being a decent human being and I hate helping people….she called me a miserable person and that she feels bad for my neighbors etc etc. My msgs to her were incredibly respectful, but firm with my boundaries and ensuring she knew that I did not appreciate what happened tonight. I need a sanity check here. AITA?

Yikes! The neighbor needs to have her packages delivered to her house not her old address. It’s ridiculous to keep going there to collect packages.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

I completely agree with this comment.

This person says “return to sender.”

Another person would contact the delivery companies.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

Here’s another vote for contacting the delivery companies.

It is completely unreasonable to accept packages for a former owner who moved years ago. I could understand for maybe the first month or so if a package was accidentally delivered to the wrong address, but this has gone on way too long!

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