A Woman Ended Up Arguing With a Facebook Marketplace Buyer Over an Empty PS2 Hard Drive—Even Though She Offered to Let Him Test It First

Selling something on Facebook Marketplace is usually pretty straightforward.

But for one woman, it was anything but that when she posted her old PS2 for sale.

For whatever reason, the system wouldn’t turn on and she’d tried fixing it herself, but it still had problems. So she made it clear in the listing that she was selling it for parts.

When a buyer asked what was on the hard drive, she told him she didn’t know and offered to let him test it when he came by. Rather than checking it when he got there, he asked for a discount to take everything as is, and she agreed.

Once he was gone she figured it was all over, but then she received a message from him.

Keep reading to see what he had to say.

AITA for selling a broken console to someone on Facebook Marketplace? So, I (21F) play a lot of old video games and consoles, mostly Nintendo, but I also like the PSP. My brother gave me our old PS2 (which had been sitting in storage for about a decade) as he was preparing to head off to college. The system didn’t turn on, so I put in a new power supply board, but issues persisted with bad video output. I intended to fix it, but as I’m preparing for my master’s, I found that I didn’t have the time and posted it with a bunch of its accessories.

The sale went off without a hitch.

When posting, I heavily emphasized that the system was being sold for parts and that I couldn’t confirm the functionality of the accessories. One day, a buyer (M) asks about the system and specifically the contents of the 500 GB HDD that came with it. I told him that I wasn’t sure what was on the drive, but he was welcome to test it upon pickup. He initially seemed like he wanted to, but then asked if he could get a discounted rate on the lot if he bought it as is. I told him sure, and we set up a meeting date. The buyer came by, inspected the system and accessories, and paid the agreed-upon price. I figured all was well.

Then, she got a message from him.

Fast-forward to last night, and he messages me. He was mad that the HDD didn’t have anything on it and that the controller wasn’t an official PS2 controller (I never indicated or advertised that it was). I told him, “Well, yeah, I didn’t know what, if anything, was on it,” and he got further frustrated, calling me a liar and leaving the conversation. I feel bad about the situation, but I had made sure to let the buyer know the known condition of the item. I get the frustration, and I’m not sure if I could have done more here. AITA?

Eek. It seems like she tried to cover all of her bases.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about this whole situation.

This person makes it simple for her.

According to this reader, she shouldn’t care.

Here’s someone who thinks she did nothing wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is shocked when her boyfriend’s mom wants to bring an uninvited guest to her birthday party.

And yet another reader who’s on her side.

It sounds like he has buyer’s remorse and needs to get over it.

He had ample time to check the contents of the HDD before he even bought it.

Not only that, but he got a discount for taking the whole lot, so he really has nothing to be upset about.

Besides, everyone knows that most purchases made on Facebook Marketplace are not returnable. This guy is crazy.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a mom and grandma who disagree where the kids should wake up on Christmas morning. Read Story →