He Took His Restless Toddler Swimming While His Wife Helped Her Parents Sort Out a Hotel Mix-Up. Her Family Thinks He Should Have Stayed to Help

Family vacations can get a little tense when everyone has a different idea of how things should go.

That’s what one dad found out on a trip to Portugal with his wife, their two-year-old son, and her family.

After five days of sightseeing in Lisbon and a long trip south, he was looking forward to getting in the pool with his son.

But when they got to the hotel, they realized his in-laws had booked a room at a different hotel run by the same company.

His son was tired and ready to play, so he took him to the pool while his wife helped her parents sort out the booking. He figured he was helping by getting their toddler out of the lobby, but her family saw it differently.

Keep reading to see how it all unfolded.

AITA for prioritising my child I’m (34M) married to my wife (34F), and we have a boy who is just over 2 years old. My wife and her family are South Asian, and so, culturally, they often see things somewhat differently. We are in the UK, and her family is in Canada, so this summer, we decided to take a summer vacation in Europe somewhere warm together. It was a long, cold winter here, and I’d have loved a beach vacation to relax with our little boy and family. That’s not something they generally do, however.

He was just looking forward to spending time with his family.

In the end, after much back and forth, we compromised and went to Portugal for 10 days. We spent 5 days in Lisbon seeing sights, etc., and then, after a train ride to the south, 5 days near a beach with a pool, etc. Our boy is a terrible sleeper, and we both have busy medical jobs. I was really looking forward to some relaxation and time together, but I did do my best to enjoy our time in the city.

By this point, all he wanted to do was go swimming.

After a long day of traveling south with family and our boy, we finally reached our hotel around 3 p.m. I was very eager, after all that waiting, to get in the pool and enjoy some time together. On arrival, however, we discovered my wife’s family had mistakenly booked rooms at another hotel run by the same company. By this point, our toddler was frazzled, tired, and desperate to play.

I genuinely felt it would be most helpful if I removed the cranky toddler from the hotel lobby while my wife helped her parents rectify the situation. They were all a bit worried and stressed.

Here’s where everyone got upset with him.

I took him to our new room, got us ready, and took him to the pool to play, etc. I can certainly appreciate that it may have looked like I was being selfish and prioritizing my needs, etc., but I really felt this was the most useful thing to do. In their family, maybe culturally, they always deal with things all together (which often looks more stressful to me, and with a toddler in the mix, even worse). Subsequently, my wife reports that they were disappointed in me, and she is somewhere in the middle. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but dealing with a toddler in an already stressful situation is never fun.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about all of this.

This person has a question.

According to this mother, it always helps when her husband does that very thing.

Here’s another reader who wants more info.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young person who is trying to earn extra money, but whose mom wants them home babysitting for free instead.

This reader thinks his in-laws are overreacting.

In this case, he did the thing that made the most sense.

Why keep a cranky toddler in a hotel lobby while adults are solving a problem?

The only way this would’ve looked bad on him is if he had gone to the pool without his son. But he didn’t do that.

Next time, the only thing he could do better is communicate what he’s doing beforehand.

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