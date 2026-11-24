Man Hopes For A Fresh Start After Losing His Old Home, But His New Neighbors’ Morning Noise Turns Into A Daily Nightmare

Moving to a new neighborhood can be exciting, but noisy neighbors can quickly ruin the experience.

In this story, a man moved into a new home a month ago because his former landlord had to sell his property.

But then he realized his new neighbors were too loud and had been making his life miserable.

As he came from a peaceful neighborhood, he wasn’t used to loud arguments, noisy cars, and bass-heavy music.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Moved into a house next to a complex, what a mistake. We had to move about a month ago because our old landlord of 29 years decided to sell our old place. It’s a great neighborhood, only a few blocks away from my old place, but it’s right next to a complex. The lots are long and narrow, so one of the units is basically right outside my bedroom window. And so is their parking spot.

This man was shocked by how noisy his neighbors were.

I don’t know if it’s because my old street was so quiet and peaceful or what, but I’m going insane. These people never shut up. They have the windows open 24/7. They yell and scream at each other all day and all night. Their kids never stop having explosive tantrums at all hours.

The neighbor’s bass would rattle his windows.

Every single morning, they spend 30 minutes having a Jerry Springer-level incident in the driveway. Right at the crack of dawn! They leave the car running at sunrise and turn the music up so loud the bass rattles my windows. They wheel out a giant speaker and blast music into the night while they drink Modelos. And again, the bass rattles the windows.

He’s not setting any alarms, but he gets woken up by the neighbor’s noise.

I don’t even have to set an alarm because the neighbors wake me up every day reliably. My old street was insanely quiet, and everybody was respectful of each other. I’m just frustrated.

Ugh! Having noisy neighbors can really be exhausting.

I feel bad for OP that he needed to move to a new house that’s very different from what he’s used to.

People have every right to enjoy their homes.

Hopefully, he can find a way to address the noise without having to sacrifice his own peace of mind.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and straightforward.

Here’s some useful advice.

This person makes a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

Bad neighbors are a nightmare.

Apparently, “quiet” isn’t in his new neighbors’ vocabulary.

Enjoyed this story?

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