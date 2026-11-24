Woman Agrees It’s Fair To Ask Guests To Bring Food To Sleepovers, But Two Of Her Friends Think The Request Is Unreasonable

Hosting sleepovers can be fun, but feeding several guests can become expensive.

The following story involves a teenage girl with a friend who usually hosts their group’s sleepover.

When she asked the same friend if they could have another sleepover in their house, the friend agreed but told her that they needed to bring food.

While she thought the request was perfectly reasonable, two others felt guests shouldn’t be expected to bring anything.

Hmm… Do you agree with them? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for asking my friends to bring food to sleep over at my house? To give context, my friend (16F) hosts most sleepovers our friend group (6 people) does. She has a pretty big house and her parents are super chill. We don’t do that many sleepovers, maybe like every two months. But she also has siblings who have people sleep over sometimes. So they get quite a lot of people sleeping over at their house.

This teenager asked her friend if she could host them again.

We were planning another sleepover for the next weekend. And when we asked her if she (and her parents) didn’t mind hosting us again, she said they were fine with it. However, she said we had to bring food or she wouldn’t let us sleep over at her house anymore. I personally think it’s reasonable. I usually bring some snacks anyway. Because sleeping and eating at someone’s house without bringing anything feels awkward.

Two of her friends didn’t agree to bring food to the sleepover.

My friend’s family also isn’t very rich, so I get that they don’t want to feed us all the time. I have no problem buying something to bring to the sleepover. However, two of our other friends said it was weird to ask guests to bring food. They also said they wouldn’t ask her to bring food to their houses if we were going there. My friend said that was too bad because they were going to have to bring something if they wanted her to let them in. But she also feels bad about imposing the rule.

I honestly think asking guests to bring food is a fair request.

OP’s friends are welcome to disagree, but they should also understand that hosting 6 people comes with extra expenses.

If they don’t want to contribute, they can always offer to host the next sleepover instead, right?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

A parent hosting sleepovers speaks up.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one makes a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who disagree on whether or not soccer balls hitting a house is a big deal.

Short and straightforward.

Finally, here’s an interesting cultural thing.

No snacks, no sleepover party!

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