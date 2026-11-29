Employee Was Asked To Pay For A Ticket For The Team Dinner That Used To Be Free, So He Was Left Confused When He Was Entirely Taken Off The Guest List

Workplace traditions can mean a lot to employees, especially when they have been followed for years.

The following story is about an employee who was a former team lead at the company.

He noticed that the company’s usual team dinner invitation tradition had suddenly changed.

At the previous dinner, he was invited and asked to pay for a ticket.

Now, he wasn’t invited at all, which he found odd. Read the full story below for all the details.

I am not invited to formal team dinners after I pointed out in the previous one that I was the only one who was asked to pay So, for the last team dinner, it was a courtesy invite as the previous team lead. Since company traditions dictate that previous team leads are still invited if they are part of the company. Later, I was asked to pay for my ticket, which was odd to me, so I asked to be reimbursed. This had never happened to anyone else, and it had also not been communicated to me previously.

This employee was not invited this time, and he was wondering why.

Previously, I was in charge of the guest list. Even though it sounds like a formal dinner, it’s informal in the sense that it’s not in a restaurant but in the hotel itself. I am in hospitality. This time, I wasn’t invited at all. Shall I bring it up and ask why a several-year-old tradition suddenly stopped existing? Even though I know the person preparing the guest list has beef with me, I think it’s very petty to exclude me from a dinner.

It’s understandable that OP feels confused, especially since the company had consistently invited previous team leads in the past.

If the tradition has officially changed, management should communicate that clearly instead of leaving someone to figure it out.

But also, if he was intentionally not invited, he could simply not make a big deal out of it and just move on.

Why would you force yourself into a room you aren’t welcome, right?

How about you guys? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Here’s a valid point.

This one shares another idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an allergic hotel guest who gets upset that animals had been in her room previously, even though it was a pet-friendly hotel.

Focus on your work, says this one.

Looks like this year’s team dinner came with an unexpected side dish of workplace drama!

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