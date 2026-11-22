Family Leaves Grandmother Out Of Thanksgiving, So Her Grandson Spends The Holiday With Her And Gets Accused Of Overreacting

Family traditions are only as strong as the people willing to protect them.

For years, one family’s Thanksgiving was hosted at the grandmother’s house which was a short drive for nearly everyone.

But this year, the plans abruptly changed. The gathering moved to a city over, and it was far enough away that she couldn’t make it herself.

So when he decided to forgo the rest of the plans to keep his grandma company, his brother-in-law lost his patience.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to go to Thanksgiving dinner? For ages, Thanksgiving was hosted at my grandmother’s house. She isn’t the most mobile, nor does she like driving long distances.

But that didn’t prevent the rest of the family from making exclusionary plans.

This year, plans were changed from being at her house (which is a 6-mile drive from most people within the family) to a city over, making it a 50-mile drive. Due to this, she wasn’t going to be able to get there, as she is deathly afraid of driving on highways and for another key reason.

He thinks he knows how the idea started.

This change, as far as I’m concerned, was made due to my BIL’s kid (M11) from a previous marriage, who is currently in split custody with the ex and my BIL. Now, the kid has issues.

This kid wasn’t the most enjoyable person to be around.

He would purposely bring up topics to weird people out, money went missing out of people’s purses and wallets. On top of this, to keep this short and simple, he would talk about topics you would only hear on a true crime TV show or podcast.

So that’s why his family never wanted him around.

Due to his actions, he wasn’t allowed back at my grandmother’s house, because he weirded out almost everyone last year.

But it’s created an uncomfortable divide in the family.

Everyone who went to Thanksgiving last year is planning to go to my BIL’s house except my grandma and me. I understand that her time is heavily limited, and I just want to spend time with her.

He decided he wanted to prioritize his grandma.

So I’m planning to head over to her house instead so she won’t be alone on what used to be a pretty big house event every November.

That soon upset the rest of his family.

My brother-in-law and sister aren’t too thrilled by this, though, thinking that I was punishing everyone else because I don’t want to be near the same kid.

Accusations began to fly.

He took it as me overreacting, because “everyone else except you two has issues with him,” even though the reason I don’t want to be around him is the same reason my grandma banned him in the first place. AITA?

What a mess.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

He should just keep things as plain and simple as he can.

It’s better to enjoy his holiday with good company.

You only get so much time with your loved ones, so you have to use it wisely.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

He’s right to feel uncomfortable by this behavior.

This man’s behavior was easy to defend. He noticed the one person who was left out and made a real effort to make sure she wouldn’t be alone.

The grandmother had good reason for banning the troubled child from her own. He had already repeatedly shown he wasn’t trustworthy.

It’s better to spend the holiday with one person you love than at a full table where you’re uncomfortable.

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