Family Has No Trespassing Signs On Their Property, But The Next Door Neighbors Still Let Their Friends Park On The Family’s Yard

Imagine having a house with quite a bit of land. What would you do if your neighbor’s friends parked their cars in your yard? Would you be okay with this, or would it really bother you?

In this story, one family is in this exact situation, and they don’t want the neighbor’s cars in their yard. The neighbors don’t seem to care, so they’re not sure how to handle the situation.

I think they should call a tow truck. Keep reading to see how you think they should handle it.

AITA for not letting my neighbors park in our property? For context, we moved into this house about 2 1/2 years ago and have been our home since. It is a small house but with lots of property. We have a huge driveway and extra space in the front and side where more cars can fit on our yard. We live at the end of a street and for the 2 years, we didnt have neighbors in the front.

But now they have neighbors.

Late last year, they built a huge house and a family moved in soon after. While we never really interacted, we were still friendly. Sometime early this year, they would have a ton of visitors over. This is where the problem began for us.

Yikes! The neighbors have some nerve!

Since our family consist of 3, we only have 2 cars. They started to take advantage of this and started letting their guest park on our property without asking us. This is about 4-5 times a week including weekend when we want to have guest over as well. It would be from 2-5 cars in our property. All 4 wheels on our yard.

This really is a big problem.

Because our property is so big, the maintenance isn’t cheap either, so of course we find a problem with it. We have asked them now twice or more to not park on our property, but they never cared. We also have “DO NOT TRESPASS” signs all over the house because someone once decided to trespass while I was home alone. I try to be nice, but it makes it hard when they have cars full on their side and ours and we can’t even leave our house.

OP wouldn’t be as annoyed if the guests paid for parking.

They started to park a truck in front of their driveway, but outside of the street making it extremely hard to leave our driveway without hitting the car since our street is extremely small. We would not find a problem if they asked us, but they never do. I’m tired of it at this point. If they want to treat our yard like a bar parking lot, then they should pay for it. $10 each car.

OP’s aunt thinks she’s overreacting.

I told my aunt about this since they live a couple streets down, and they think i’m being to mean about it. I plan to write them a letter asking them to ask for permission in advance and for them to pay a parking fee, if not, i would resort to calling the police for trespassing or a tow truck. Am I awful for not letting them park and now making them pay? We do have a fence but like most of our neighborhood, it leaves space in front for parking & around because there’s a ditch. i live in texas meaning they are still illegally parking in my yard.

It sounds like the neighbor’s friends are literally parking in her yard. That is not acceptable ever. I’d call a tow truck.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s a vote for calling a tow truck.

Another person warns against making the neighbors pay.

Here’s another vote for calling a tow truck.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Everyone seems to agree that a tow truck is the best solution.

It’s never okay to park on someone else’s property without their permission. These neighbors are awful. I wouldn’t bother turning my property into a paid parking lot. Calling a tow truck is the easy and obvious solution that’s sure to send a message.

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