His Hardware Store Owner Told Employees He’d Pay Them Less Than Minimum Wage if He Was Allowed To

There are some things that should probably never be spoken out loud…

We probably all have some controversial opinions floating around in our heads, but most of us know to keep them to ourselves…

Notice that I said MOST of us…

And this guy ain’t one of them!

Check out what this hardware store worker had to say about what his boss actually said…it’s a real doozy!

Read on and see what you think.

New Boss/Owner tells whole team he’d pay us less than minimum wage if he could. “I work at a small to mid sized hardware store, privately owned. Most of the team including me have decent handyman skills and experience, so when customers have questions like is No. 1 or No. 2 wood safe and more cost effective for a project, or what power tool brands offer the best mix between quality and cost, we usually got an answer.

Well, what do you know…?

In my opinion, the least knowledgeable person in the store is the owner himself. The previous owner sold it to him, the previous owner was a good guy, but was having family issues, a son in rehab and a wife with cancer, and not enough cash to pay for it all, so he decided to sell the business. The current owner, he’s good at counting the money (he counts it obsessively, probably thinks one of us is willing to go to jail over swiping $20 from the register).

How annoying!

He’s mediocre at running a business, good enough that we don’t go bankrupt, but he’s not great at it. But honest to God, he doesn’t know about anything he sells. That’s fine though, if he were a nice guy, we could forgive him not knowing anything about the products he sells. But he is not a nice guy… Many of us have been working here for years, we like most of the team, we loved the previous owner, we like our customers, and we like working around power tools, lumber, and all that good stuff.

This is concerning…

Most of us are just here as a side gig also, but its still kinda ticks us off that after several years we haven’t gotten a raise. The previous owner used to give us generous yearly raises and a Christmas bonus. The current guy, no raises after 3 years, and no bonuses. We confronted him about it, and he snaps at us saying “I don’t know why you people are talking about raises and bonuses, your pay is already too high for a no skill job, I’d pay you guys less than minimum wage if I could.”

What a jerk!

This coming from a dude who has no apparent skills other than counting money. The customers don’t like him either, which is why he often stays away from the sales floor. We all have good memories at the store, but this current owner, he’s cancer, he takes up space and has nothing positive to offer. We all have a hard time letting go of this place and the good memories we had there, but It may be time to go.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Wow…

Talk about saying the quiet part out loud.

Maybe it’s time to find a new job!

This guy’s boss sounds like a real piece of work!