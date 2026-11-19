Grad Student Is Really Annoyed With The Professor Who Is Acting As The Supervisor For His Research, So He Leaves The University

Imagine being a grad student. You’re doing research with a professor acting as your supervisor on the project.

What would you do if the professor thought all of your ideas were bad ideas and even got annoyed when you emailed him?

In this story, one grad student was in this situation, and he put up with it for awhile. Eventually, he couldn’t take it anymore and decided to move on.

Keep reading to find out why he thinks he might be the bad guy for deciding to leave the university.

AITA for quitting on my thesis supervisor at the last possible minute forcing him to lose his grant proposal Up until recently, I was a Masters student doing research under a tenured professor at the university I did my undergraduate studies in. I have been working with him for the last 18 months but our professional relationship deteriorated to the point where I jumped ship. My main grievances:

He seemed to dislike all of OP’s ideas.

We had a design problem and I devised an, admittedly crude, solution that solved the problem and had empirical data to back up this data. He responded with “Your solution is not at a graduate level, an undergraduate student could have come up with this solution.” We had another design problem and I suggested to talk to my second committee member (which he approved of) to help. He said not to because he wanted to keep his research secret (it was not a government project). We were stuck on this design problem for 2 months. Over which he questioned my effort and asking why it was taking so long.

But following the supervisor’s advice may not be the best idea.

For a problem, I gave a potential answer based on the class I took with my second committee member. He shot it down and said “do it my way”. When we finally got a face to face meeting with my second committee member, he basically asked why on earth are we doing it my supervisor’s way and confirmed that my math was correct.

This would be annoying.

I once emailed him after a major breakthrough in our project. His response? “Let’s talk about it when we meet this week and please stop emailing me so much”. I went through my sent folder and the last time I initiated an email chain was 3 weeks before, all of my other emails were responses to his questions

He was done.

At a certain point, I was so fed up so I started sending out resumes. I got an interview and the job some time later. I soon gave my notice of withdrawal from the university which caught him off guard.

The supervisor is going to have to suffer the consequences, and there are consequences.

Here’s where I may be the AH-

I know that my supervisor gets funding but the requirement is to have a graduate student assisting him. By leaving in the middle of the term, he does not have a chance to take in a new graduate student (intake is at the start of the next term) and he will not meet the December deadline and lose that portion of the grant money. I have refused to give him live tutorials of how to work my software solutions. I have given him a comprehensive readme document and knowing that he glosses over things and doesn’t read things carefully, he will struggle and will set him back even further.

It sounds like leaving was the right thing to do. I wouldn’t worry about the consequences for the professor. He deserves to deal with the fallout considering how unhelpful and annoying he has been.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person offers a word of caution.

Another person isn’t sure this will be a good idea in the long run.

Here’s a funny comeback.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a deli counter employee who tells a customer they’ve gone too far when they want them to do their shopping.

This person seems to think he made the right decision.

Hopefully, he doesn’t have trouble in the future due to ticking off this professor. But the professor really was the problem. He wasn’t helpful. He didn’t take OP’s ideas seriously. He wasn’t very open to communication. Basically, he sounded awful. I don’t blame him for wanting out.

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