He Rented His Spare Room for Extra Income—Then Had to Quarantine All His Belongings When She Turned His Home into a Dump

Having a tenant move into an empty bedroom can be a good way to make some money, but it definitely comes with some potential problems.

What would you do if your tenant started out great, but then she got a boyfriend who started staying over a lot, and she also stopped cleaning up after herself and started demanding that you buy things like toilet paper, even though she used way more of it than you?

That is what happened to the guy in this story, so after a lot of frustration, he blew up at her and told her that she can’t use any of his dishes, toilet paper, or anything else. He then brought those items into his room. Now he wonders if he overreacted.

Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA I (27F) am going nuclear over my roommates (43F) toilet paper request. I got a roommate four months ago. She was supposed to stay three months, but now has continued to stay.

Having a roommate is a great way to save money. But it can have its downsides.

The place is mine. I can afford it by myself but I wanted a roommate to save up some extra money. She needed a place ASAP and couldn’t get a place due to her VISA issues and her not having any technical reportable income. This all started when she got a boyfriend who started to stay here more and more often.

It is easy to see why he would be uncomfortable having that guy there without her.

It used to be whatever needed to be done, one of us would just take care of it. Like if the trash was full one of us would take it out. If the dishes needed t be washed one of us would load or unload the dish washer. But, she has this boyfriend that comes over all the time. One day he stayed over night and she had left for work. I had to leave for work. He was still sleeping over. I told her I didn’t want him in the house when neither of were around. Since then things have gone way south.

She is starting to slack off on her responsibilities.

First off, she is vegan and often has her boyfriend over for dinner, so she uses way more dishes than I do. She also cooks way more than me. She started not loading my one or two dishes when she was doing her 20+ dishes. But, then also not unloading her dishes, so I would have to unload them too.

Things just keep getting worse.

She also left tomato sauce on the stove and did wipe it up. (this was Wednesday). Then she left a bunch of her water bottles overfilling the trash can but didn’t take it out. Again I don’t use plastic water bottles. I wanted to see how long it would take.

If she is breaking things, it is going to start costing him money to have her there.

I talked to her on Friday because she put nuts down the garbage disposal and it nearly broke it. I had to take them out by hand and asked her to please not put nuts down the disposal. (I don’t eat nuts). She also never took out the trash, so I finally did. I left for the weekend and came back today. First off the tomato sauce from Wednesday was never picked up. I then noticed there was no toilet paper. I asked her if she could pick up some. She said she had bought some the last two times and asked if I could pick some up.

He has clearly had enough.

I said, “Your boyfriend has been here multiple times so of course you will be using more toilet paper. I will buy my own and you can figure out yours” I am never home on the weekends I know I am not using that much toilet paper. I went on, “I will also be taking the trash cans etc. since those are now mine too. You are paying well below market rate for rent and I only thought you’d be here for a few months. You pay 800. I pay 700 for my half of the rent, 120 for the internet, 100 for the electric but sometimes more.”

This could have been avoided by having set boundaries early on.

I feel like I have been more than generous and now I am doing way more work and not getting compensated for it. I took all the cleaning chemicals, my soap, my air frier which she uses but never cleans, and everything else and including my toilet cleaner and trash can into my room. She now wants to do a chore chart, which I absolutely do not want to do with a grown adult. I feel like she should clean up her mess and I should clean up mine. AITA?

The only thing he did wrong is waiting so long and then blowing up on her. If he had discussed his issues earlier on, this may have been able to be avoided. That being said, at this point she needs to find somewhere else to live. Evicting her may be the best way forward.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Here is exactly what he should do.

This is likely illegal.

Start the eviction process.

Yup, let her know to start packing her things.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who is told their fence doesn’t meet community guidelines, but then they find a way around those guidelines in their own handbook.

Kicking her out is the obvious answer.

It is long past time to evict this woman. He should give her the 30 days’ notice he is likely required to give and then be done with her.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a man who got fed up with all of the cars parking illegally on his vacation land, so he had them all towed. Read Story →