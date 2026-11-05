He Reserved His Beach Chairs Early—Then Called Law Enforcement When Entitled Beachgoers Squatted on Them and Refused to Budge

Folks, just like parking on city streets in the snow, there is beach etiquette that people should follow.

Specifically, it’s perfectly okay to leave your chairs, towels, and other belongings in the sand when you take a dip, go for a walk, or go back to your room to take a snooze.

In other words, that stuff it off-limits!

But the folks in today’s story definitely didn’t get the memo.

Check out what this guy had to say about what happened.

AITA for calling the cops on a family that was using the chairs and umbrellas I left on the beach? “I’m staying with friends at the beach and since it’s technically the off season. The beach we are at is barren, if you look up and down this 10 mile street of beach, there is maybe a dozen people at most on the beach.

This is the way it’s done!

That combined with the fact that the house we are at is only a 5-10 minute walk from the beach means we’ve been setting up our chairs and umbrellas in the mid morning and often leaving them unattended as we go for lunch, then coming back to our stuff after lunch.

What?!?!

Today, we came back from lunch at the house and found a family sitting in our chairs and even drinking the sodas that were in the cooler we left. My friends were dumbfounded but I was not having it so I went straight down and asked them what they thought they were doing. They were acting all coy and saying that they thought the chairs were abandoned. I told them no, it wasn’t and to get out. That’s when they dropped the coy routine and got snarly, telling me if we didn’t want it taken, we shouldn’t have left it and if we don’t like it, we can call the cops. I told them alright, if that’s what they wanted and walked off.

Hey, they asked for it.

My friends were telling me to just drop it as I was calling the cops back at the house and I could tell the dispatcher was rolling their eyes and I was on the phone with her, but sure enough after 20-40 minutes, the police rolled up and I pointed the family out to them. At first they told the cop the stuff was theirs but then I pointed out my name was written on the back of my chair. I would have been content with the cop just having them give us our stuff back, but since they lied to the cop, that ticked him off and he ended up writing them all tickets. Now they are all mean mugging us from the balcony of their house two down from ours and my friends are still saying I shouldn’t have made a scene. I didn’t have any intention of the cop giving them citations, I’m not pressed about the cost of the stuff, for me it was just the principle of someone stealing something and then actually going “finders keepers” when the owner tries to get it back.”

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

And another person spoke up.

This is crazy!

Who would actually think this was okay?

These jerks on the beach had it coming!