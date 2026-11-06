Her Downstairs Neighbor Keeps Smoking in a No-Smoking Apartment. She Told the Landlord

Imagine renting an apartment in a building that is non-smoking. What would you do if a neighbor moved in and started smoking? Would you talk to them about it, tell the landlord, or mind your own business?

In this story, one teacher is in this situation, and she can’t really ignore the smell since it has taken over her entire apartment. She tried talking to the neighbor about it, but that didn’t really work very well.

Now, she’s wondering if it was wrong to tell the landlord.

I think she did the right thing, but keep reading for all the details to see if you agree.

AITA for reporting my downstairs neighbors for smoking weed to the landlord Here’s some context. Apartment is in a three floor townhouse. I live in the upper two floors and the downstairs neighbor lives on the first. I’ve lived here for half a year and the downstairs neighbor moved in last weekend. (9 days ago).

This is a big problem.

Ever since they moved in, my apartment has reeked of weed. I have two air purifiers and it still smells. I am a teacher and if I were to ever smell of weed, I would lose my job and certification.

She tried to talk to the neighbor about it.

The first day I went and talked to him about the weed. He said he would stop but sometimes his mother in law stops by and she smokes weed for her cancer. I didn’t want to be a jerk so I just asked if they could mask the smell when she is over and let me know in advance. The smell continued and got worse and I heard nothing from the downstairs neighbor.

She looped in the landlord.

I left a note a few days ago asking them to stop or find a way to mitigate the smell. This morning the smell was terrible, it was so strong throughout my entire apartment. I went ahead and let my landlord know since it’s a no smoking apartment. Did I escalate this too quick?

The fact that it’s a no smoking apartment is the real issue here. The neighbor never should’ve moved into this apartment if he planned on smoking. No, I don’t think she escalated too quickly, especially since the smell could impact her job.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person would’ve reported it even sooner.

I completely agree with this comment.

This person thinks she did everything right.

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Someone who smokes weighs in.

There was really no other way to handle it. Obviously, at this point, it’s clear that the neighbor wasn’t going to stop smoking just because she asked nicely or left a note. It’s fair for the landlord to know that his tenant is breaking the rules. Hopefully, the landlord handles it.

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