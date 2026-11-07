Her Elderly Neighbor Kept Following Her and Prying into Her Business—Until She Put a Stop to It for Good

It’s interesting how you can be friends with a neighbor one day and then, seemingly out of nowhere, they turn on you and turn into your enemy.

What’s up with that?!?!

Well, we can’t explain how some people behave, but one thing’s for sure: there are certain folks in this life that you should do your best to avoid.

Take a look at what this woman had to say about her neighbor who is seriously creeping her out.

Crazy old neighbor following me with her car. “This has happened two different times now. My 81-year-old, very observant neighbor, that I used to be friends with, has driven her car towards me in an attempt to engage with me.

They aren’t on the best terms…

I went no contact with the neighbor in March because she was giving me a play-by-play of my daily life. She would tell when my lights are on and off, sit in front of my home in her car, etc. I know folks will likely tell me I should go to the police, but in my town you will make it in the newspaper for anything. The paper uses the Freedom of Information Act to publish a crime column that is embellished, so this would be great fodder for them. I’d been out of town for 10 days with family after someone had a Stage 4 cancer diagnosis, and I decided to take my dogs for their evening walk to decompress. I didn’t notice the neighbor outside at her house because I don’t watch her. So I was a quarter mile up the road with my two dogs and her car whizzes by, I didn’t really think much of it, but then she does an immediate U-turn and heads right at me.

What the hell?!?!

It’s a two-way road, so I ran with the two dogs to the other side of the road. It scared the hell out of me. My dogs are not fast and the neighbor is a terrible driver. I thought it would be so easy for that to have gone a different way. She’s a holdover tenant that is getting evicted, but because she’s 81, she’s squatting and I live in a state that it’s very difficult to remove a squatter from. If I didn’t see a light at the end of the tunnel—her eventual eviction, I would move. But I love my house and I don’t want to move. I also can’t afford to buy the property she lives in to expedite anything either.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

And this individual didn’t hold back.

I wonder what’s really going on here…?

Dementia? Mental illness?

Or just plain old spite, perhaps?

She needs to keep her distance from this creepy neighbor…