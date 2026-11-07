Her Husband Forgot to Take Their Child to School After His Work Schedule Changed—Then Blamed Her for Not Reminding Him

Imagine renting an apartment that comes with a certain number of assigned parking spots. If you didn’t own a car and weren’t planning on actually using the parking spots, would you be okay with your neighbors parking there?

In this story, one renter has enough parking spots for his cars, but his neighbors don’t have cars to park in their parking spots. The question is if it’s okay for him to park in the neighbors’ parking spots since they’re not using them.

He seems to think it is. The neighbors seem to disagree. Personally, I’m on the neighbors’ side.

Keep reading to see whose side you’re on.

AITA for using my neighbours’ parking spaces because they don’t own cars My apartment building is an old warehouse conversion built in 1910, located in West Melbourne (about an 8-minute walk from the CBD. So very inner suburb, highly coveted). There’s one level of undercover parking on the ground floor beneath the building.

Here’s some more context about the parking situation.

I have two cars. The two parking spaces directly behind and beside mine belong to my neighbours, who DON’T own cars and DO NOT USE THEM. Like, ever. So occasionally, I’d help myself to their empty spaces or let friends park there.

OP is annoyed by what the neighbors are doing.

Both neighbours have now placed chairs and stools in their parking spaces to stop anyone (me) from using them. I can’t help find this this passive aggressive response very funny. To be fair, I understand the spaces aren’t mine, and I know I’m technically the jerk here. (But am I really????????????????????)

I think the neighbors are reacting completely logically. OP shouldn’t be parking in those spots unless it’s okay with the neighbors.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This would’ve been a better way to handle it.

Exactly!

This person knows how it works.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Here’s a good way of thinking about it.

Just because the parking spot is empty doesn’t mean anyone can park there. The neighbors are paying for those parking spots. If OP is having company and needs an extra parking spot, he should talk to the neighbors about it and ask if it’s okay to park there, or, better yet, offer to pay to borrow the parking spots. They might be open to renting the spots out.

I’d be annoyed if I were the neighbors.

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