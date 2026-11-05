Her Landlord Polices How Much Electricity She Uses, Then Hiked Her Rent, and Now She Wants Out

Imagine looking for a place to rent. If you found a place that had utilities included in the monthly rental fee, would you happily sign the lease, or would you offer to pay more to go towards the electric bill since you work from home?

Yeah, I’d just sign the lease, but the person who wrote this story offered to pay more. I think that’s pretty crazy, but it gets even crazier. Wait until you hear about all the strict rules the landlady has when it comes to using anything that might need electricity.

Now, the tenant is thinking about moving out, but she’s not sure if that’s the right thing to do.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for refusing to pay an unexpected increase in rent to my landlord and telling them I’m moving out? So I recently moved, I’m renting a bedroom in a pretty large and elegant house. Initially the landlord offered me the room at $900 with utilities included.

OP actually offered to pay more.

I mentioned to them that I worked from home and that it was expected for the electric bill to go up, so I offered $50 extra to compensate and I told them if it’s more I’d be willing to pay more if the price went up if they showed me the utility bills. When they made the contract, they put the price as $950 not including utilities which is false, so I told them that I will not sign until we determine a standard rate or we change the rate since initially rent $900 with basic utilities. So we left it at that we were going to wait for the bills to arrive.

These are some pretty crazy rules!

Turns out the woman of the house doesn’t let you do anything… She doesn’t let you wash laundry, I mean she will wash it for you but you have to wash your underwear and socks and any small item by hand. Also you can’t wash queen size sheets because the washer is “too small”. You can’t use a waffle maker, you can’t blow dry or straighten your hair BC the electricity bill will go up, etc. She even suggested I shower at the gym to save water. And I go to the gym in the morning, I only shower once a day before I start work.

Now, the landlord wants even more money.

All of a sudden, last month, she told me she wants to bump up the rent to $1,100. I told her that I can’t afford it, that she should show me the bills and there we can determine if or not I can continue to pay here or not. Yesterday was rent day, she reminded me that the payment would be $1,100. I asked her to show me the bills and she refused. So I basically said I would move out and now she is angry.

First of all, I wouldn’t have offered to pay more. Pay the $900 with utilities included and call it a day, but with all of those awful restrictions and not even being able to shower at home, I’d want to move out right away.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person thinks she should move.

I don’t think she should’ve brought this up either.

Another person thinks raising rent and moving are both valid decisions.

Here’s some advice before moving out.

She really should move. The landlord’s rules are completely crazy. Nobody should have to live that way.

Increasing the rent is just the straw that broke the camel’s back. The decision is obvious.

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