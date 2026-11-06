Her Mom Ignored The Photos She Chose For Her Senior Yearbook Tribute And Used AI-Edited Pictures That Made Her Nose Look Bigger

A senior yearbook page is supposed to be a keepsake, not the catalyst for a dramatic family argument.

One teen’s mom wanted to buy her a dedicated page in her school yearbook, so she asked for a few photos, and the teen sent her favorites.

The catch was, her mom ignored every one of the photos the teen picked and instead used AI to upscale them or cut herself out of them.

The teen had never hidden how much she hates AI images, and she had never agreed to this.

Then there was the matter of vanity. The edited photos even made her nose look bigger.

When she told her mom they weren’t really her anymore, her mom sent a hurt apology that came only after the page was already done.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for getting upset with my mother for sending AI pictures to my yearbook? I’m 18, and I’m completing my senior year next semester. Class of 2027. Recently, my mother ordered my senior yearbook. She asked me to send her a few pictures of myself because she wanted to buy one of those dedicated pages.

So the teen complied, but that’s when her mother threw a massive curveball.

I sent her the pictures I liked most of myself. Later, she told me that not only had she not used any of those pictures, but she had sent in her own that she had put through AI to upscale or remove herself from them.

Her mother knows how much she hates AI.

I’ve made no secret to her of my dislike of AI use, especially AI images. Am I wrong for being upset by this? I told her that those are objectively not pictures of me anymore.

She further explains her thinking.

In my eyes, an AI reconstruction is no longer a picture of whatever the picture originally was, but a bad reconstruction. (It made my nose too big in one of the images, too.)

Her mother didn’t take it well at first, but soon apologized.

My mom acted all hurt after I told her this. Later, I got a message from her saying how she’s sorry and she should have checked with me first. I just responded, “But you didn’t.” And then, “It’s whatever.”

Now the two aren’t on the best terms.

We haven’t talked about it since. I don’t really intend on looking at the page. AITA here?

Sounds like all of this really got blown out of proportion.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter isn’t a fan of how her mother handled this.

This user thinks her mother needs more education on the dangers of AI technology.

Maybe her mother’s apology didn’t go far enough.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has to explain to her kids why they can’t keep the baby snake they found as a pet.

On the other hand, maybe this teen was being a little too hard on her mother.

The biggest issue here was that the mother purposely went against her daughter’s wishes. This teen had made it clear her stance on AI, but at the end of the day, her mother didn’t seem to care.

Feeding your images to AI comes with plenty of risks, and as a parent, she should want to do everything she reasonably can to protect her daughter.

Sometimes an apology is just too little, too late.

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