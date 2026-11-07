Her Mother-In-Law Broke Into Her Room And Stole Her Belongings, So She Had Her Evicted And Got Revenge With A Series Of Pranks

It is hard to live with someone who doesn’t respect your privacy or your personal belongings.

What would you do if you lived with your mother-in-law (kind of) and she broke into your room and stole a bunch of your stuff?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she got her evicted and played a series of pranks on her before she left.

While this wasn’t a very mature thing to do, it was kind of funny. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

Monster in law revenge Honestly, she wasn’t even my MIL, she’s my brothers baby mommas mom, and she lived in my brothers basement.

It is awful when a parent abandons their child.

Her daughter decided to abandon her son and all the responsibilities that come with that, so I had to quit my life to move into my brother’s house to raise my nephew. And made sure the MIL knew and was okay with me moving into the basement with her (I think she assumed she’d get a decreased rent on top of the decreased rent she was already paying due to being “family”) and she was fine with it.

She is very controlling.

A month into living there, the problems started: I couldn’t have people over without her permission, but she had people over all the time without asking me. I couldn’t shower or wash my clothes after 7pm, couldn’t have anything of mine in the living room, couldn’t put things in the fridge, couldn’t have my bathroom supplies within view, diva cup had to be in my room so she could have men over.

This woman is awful.

The list goes on, she had issues with my sleep (I was talking with drs about it and on different meds), mad I didn’t pay rent because I got paid $400 a month for raising her grandson (all money I got came from my mom or brother), etc. So, when we evicted her for breaking into my room and robbing me of all my belongings with her daughter, I decided I’d get my lick back.

Honestly, this is pretty funny. And harmless.

So, I pretended I was five again like my nephew and played potions with all her condiments, just so she’d slowly think all her food has gone bad after using each condiment. Then I decided to correct some of her wooden signs like one that said “be kind to yourself.” I taped over words and wrote “learn to be kind to others” as everyone needs to learn that lesson, but especially her.

She thinks her MIL wouldn’t realize her conditioner was swapped out?

Then I covered my divacup in ketchup and did a terrible job wiping it off and left it on the bathroom counter, to look like a used one that I left out. Filled her conditioner with mayo, as they look and feel pretty similar, so she won’t realize till it starts to expire.

Making her feel like she is crazy.

Stole all the toilet paper. Almost forgot my best work, I stole two saddles (my brother paid for them and knew I took them afterwards) and loaded them into my dads truck the night we left to go to my parents house And the next day MIL believed someone broke into the garage and stole them because she “100% saw the saddles that morning” when she left for work.

At least nobody got really hurt.

Which is funny considering I stole them the night before, but helped me when they looked at the cameras and saw nothing that day, as I didn’t steal them that day. She was 100% gonna steal the saddles for her daughter, as she ended up stealing my brothers electric saw for her son🫠 but I got the child and the saddles worth a good amount, so really who won the war.

While these types of things can escalate out of control, sometimes it is worth it to drive someone crazy. Especially if it is your mother-in-law.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

Lots of drama in this family.

She should be living her own life.

This is very accurate.

Where is the brother in all of this?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

This commenter wonders why she is watching the kid.

Why didn’t she report her to the police. If she stole all that stuff, she belongs in jail. Everyone in this story seems trashy.

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