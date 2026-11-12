Her Neighbor Has Kept Harassing Her With Racist Remarks, And With The Landlord And Police Doing Nothing, She Is Finally Moving Out

It is terrible when you have a neighbor whom you don’t like, but it is even worse when they actively harass you and say racist things to you.

That is what is happening to the woman in this story, and even though she has reported it to the police and the landlord, nobody will do anything.

She has finally given up hope that it will stop, so she is moving out as soon as she is able, which should be in just a few weeks.

Read through the full story to see if she has any other options.

Harassment and Intimidation Hi. I’ve posted here before about our downstairs neighbor who hits her ceiling (our floor) following my toddler’s foot steps and other harassment and intimidation in communal areas.

Let’s see what the neighbor is doing.

She’s been reported so many times. Nothing has been done. I’m not sure if the Police here in London can do anything about it at all. I have also lost hope in the Council. Today, we came home from doing groceries and was in the communal hallway trying to fix my son’s Pram. This neighbor came running down the stairs, stood over me while I was kneeling in front of my toddler.

She sounds like a crazy person.

I tried to ignore her. She then started yelling “Hurry up! You are not supposed to be here. You are illegal.” She kept yelling “You are illegal.” When I asked her “what?” she then said our landlady is illegally subletting us the apartment and that she will do everything to get us evicted so that we will be homeless.

It is good that she is reporting it to the landlord.

She said this yelling in front of my 2 year old son. She did not stop with her harassment and continued on while I was speaking to our landlady on the phone.

She’s racist and crazy. A dangerous combination.

A part of me feels discriminated because she has already made a remark before, that we should live where others from our race live. And she proceeded to tell me about this area where the residents there are mostly people of my race live. (We’re southeast asians).

This is harassment and should be illegal.

This time she was yelling we were “illegal” and that our landlady should not have sublet her apartment to us. She did this in the communal hallways. There were other people there. She claims we are intentionally hitting “her walls.” Never did we ever speak to her, or even intentionally made noise.

At least the end is in sight.

We even made so much effort covering our floors with think carpets and shock absorbing foam mats just to avoid disturbung her. The police have seen our floors too. Any way. We’re already in the process of moving out. And have 2 weeks left in our tenancy. I am soooo looking forward to it. I just wanted to vent this out. I have cried over this many times now.

At this point, she just needs to ride it out and leave. Maybe if she tells this awful woman that she is moving out in a couple of weeks, she will leave her alone.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Here is someone in a mixed-race relationship and struggling.

Getting the media involved would have been a smart move.

Her neighbors couldn’t be much worse.

She must be so relieved that she is moving out soon. It is sad that she was driven to it, though.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who is upset that her neighbor’s aggressive dogs are ruining her enjoyment of her outdoor space. Read Story →