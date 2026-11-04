Her Older Colleague Kept Counting Her Daily Coffee Cups—So She Shut Down the Workplace Interrogation for Good

So many people swear by coffee as not just a pleasure to cope with stress, but an essential tool to be able to function. Caffeine fuel.

But that’s not what this story is about. See how a nosy coworker gave this blood lab worker bad feelings.

Apparently I drink too much coffee for some people 😂☕

I’m a middle aged person who is going back to school earning a second bachelor’s degree to be a medical professional. I’m a senior in my 7th week of clinicals at a hospital 45 min from my school.

My doctor would not accept me handling it the way she does! This seems like a lot to me.

I got along great with everyone so far. I typically have 2 to 3 4oz cups of coffee while I’m there. A phlebotomist walked in and I was sitting there having a cup after lunch. She said loudly “You drink a lotta coffee and I mean a looooootta coffee… Do you drink coffee right before bed??!” I said “No. I don’t drink coffee after I leave here.”

Then it got super personal and nosy. I’d probably refuse to answer. The nerve!

She asks, “How old are you, if you don’t mind me asking?” I told her “43”, she says “Hmm you’re not that old..”. I was sitting there looking at her, trying to figure out why I’m being ambushed about my coffee intake. I couldn’t believe it was happening.

This part made me sad because she feels violated and also powerless. She should contact HR. I would!

It was like a dream. She seemed really bothered over me having a grand total of 12oz of coffee. In my mind I’m thinking “Witch, mind your freaking business!!” But I can’t say that. I don’t want to get kicked out of school.

Here is what folks are talking about.

No, she reminds me of people I’ve known who literally surveil you for opportunities to give you a lecture and try to make you feel small.

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I think she’s trying to shame OP for not having the energy without coffee.

Whoa! This would make any kid anxious. Maybe it’s a cultural thing?



43-year-old lab worker drinks a lot of coffee and her colleague has a problem with that for some reason.

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