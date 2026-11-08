November 8, 2026 at 12:35 am

Her Parents Tracked Her Every Move For Seven Years, So She Finally Planned To Move Out And Turn Off Her Location For Good

by Benjamin Cottrell

person looking at smartphone map

Pexels/Reddit

Some parents never fully switch off their overprotective instincts, and modern technology makes it easy to go overboard.

A woman’s parents had been tracking her location since she was a teen, but even into adulthood, they never loosened their grip. If her signal dropped and the dot stopped moving, they called to demand where she was.

One night, she and her boyfriend ran out to a pharmacy for twenty minutes because he was getting a migraine. When they got home, her mom said she’d watched them turn onto a street and wondered where they were headed.

That’s when this woman decided she needed to put an end to the overstepping once and for all.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH if I turned my location off from my parents?

I’m F23, and I’m planning on moving out of my parents’ place in the next year or so.

One thing that I really want to do is remove my location sharing with my parents. They’re Asian immigrant parents, and they’ve had my location since I got my first phone at 16.

Her parents aren’t exactly passive about this.

They track every single move of mine. If my network is bad and my location doesn’t update, they’ll call me and ask me where I am.

But one day, her mother took things too far.

Even last night, my boyfriend was over for dinner, but we had to step out to a pharmacy as he was developing a migraine.

We were out for 20-ish minutes, but when we got home, my mum was like, “I saw you turning onto … street, and I was wondering where you guys were headed to.”

Now she’s beginning to resent the whole thing.

I felt really bad because I obviously hate being tracked, but her saying that in front of my boyfriend was really embarrassing. Like, I’m an adult. I can be out and about without them knowing my exact location at all times.

I’ve learned to put up with it. I am living under their roof, so I have to follow their rules.

She knows she needs to start carving out more independence for herself.

But I have decided that once I move out, I am going to stop sharing my location with them. I know this is going to turn into a whole big thing.

AITA if I told them I was turning my location off?

Sounds like standing up for herself is long overdue.

What did Reddit have to say?

There comes a point where tracking becomes obsessive.

Screenshot 2026 10 28 at 1.19.15 PM Her Parents Tracked Her Every Move For Seven Years, So She Finally Planned To Move Out And Turn Off Her Location For Good

It’s important to ease her parents into this new reality.

Screenshot 2026 10 28 at 1.19.30 PM Her Parents Tracked Her Every Move For Seven Years, So She Finally Planned To Move Out And Turn Off Her Location For Good

It’s an odd point in history with technology this powerful.

Screenshot 2026 10 28 at 1.19.47 PM Her Parents Tracked Her Every Move For Seven Years, So She Finally Planned To Move Out And Turn Off Her Location For Good

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Standing up for herself could have consequences, but it will still be worth it.

Screenshot 2026 10 28 at 1.19.57 PM Her Parents Tracked Her Every Move For Seven Years, So She Finally Planned To Move Out And Turn Off Her Location For Good

Her parents mistook access for closeness, and the pharmacy run finally proved just how ridiculous things have gotten.

Obsessively checking a map isn’t the same as knowing your daughter, and they never once thought to ask her how their behavior made her feel.

She’s right to plan the exit and right to expect pushback. A short, kind conversation about trusting her will go further than cutting them off cold turkey.

Love doesn’t need coordinates, it needs trust.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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